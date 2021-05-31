Video
Monday, 31 May, 2021, 1:59 PM
Home Foreign News

‘Change’ bloc efforts to oust Netanyahu

Published : Monday, 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200

JERUSALEM, May 30: Israeli politicians Sunday inched closer to forming a coalition that would end the era of right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the country's longest serving leader.
Lawmakers opposed to Netanyahu were in intense talks ahead of a Wednesday night deadline, as a ceasefire held following the latest deadly military conflict with Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu, 71, who faces trial on fraud, bribery and breach of trust charges which he denies, has held onto power through a period of political turmoil that saw four inconclusive elections in under two years.
After a March vote in which Netanyahu's Likud party gained the most seats but again failed to form a government, former TV anchor Yair Lapid is now trying to build a rival coalition. The centrist Lapid, 57, has until Wednesday 11:59 pm local time (2059 GMT) to build a coalition of at least 61 deputies for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.
Lapid is seeking to forge a diverse alliance the Israeli media has dubbed a bloc for "change", which would include the nationalist hardliner Naftali Bennett as well as Arab-Israeli lawmakers.  In his determination to bring down the hawkish prime minister, Lapid has offered to share power and let Bennett, 49, serve the first term in a rotating premiership.
Netanyahu, in office for 12 consecutive years after an earlier three-year term, tried to cling to power Sunday by offering his own, last-ditch power-sharing agreement to several former allies including Bennett. He warned that Israel would otherwise be ruled by a dangerous "left-wing" alliance.
Lapid's possible new government would also include the centrist Blue and White party of Benny Gantz and the hawkish New Hope party of Netanyahu's former ally Gideon Saar. Avigdor Liberman's pro-settlement Yisrael Beitenu party as well as Labour and the dovish Meretz party would also join the coalition.
The shaky arrangement would also need support from some Israeli Arab lawmaker of Palestinian descent in order to pass a confirmation vote in parliament.  The intense talks follow weeks of escalating tensions between Israel and the Palestinians, including a deadly 11-day exchange of rocket fire from Gaza and devastating Israeli airstrikes. The war with Hamas that ended with a May 21 truce, as well as tensions in the occupied West Bank and in mixed Jewish-Arab towns in Israel, initially appeared to leave Netanyahu more likely to hold onto power.
But political scientist Gayil Talshir at Hebrew University told AFP on Sunday that Israel was now "closer than ever" to a coalition of change, adding that "Netanyahu is in a desperate position".    -AFP


