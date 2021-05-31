Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 May, 2021, 1:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing lockdown in C'nawabganj extended till Jun 7      
Home Sports

Collins wins first match back after endometriosis surgery

Published : Monday, 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184

PARIS, MAY 30: American Danielle Collins said suffering with endometriosis was "shocking" after winning her first match since March at the French Open on Sunday.
The 27-year-old needed surgery after being diagnosed with the condition in which tissue that usually covers the inside of the uterus grows outside of it.
Endometriosis is thought to possibly affect 10 percent or more of women and some of its causes are unknown.
It can cause pelvic pain and infertility, among other symptoms.
Collins told The Telegraph in an interview earlier this week that doctors removed "a cyst the size of a tennis ball from my ovary".
But she said the surgery had been a success, after beating Chinese qualifier Wang Xiyu 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to reach the second round at Roland Garros.
"As most women in the world who have our menstrual cycles, I think it's something that sometimes when we're dealing with these painful moments, we learn to accept it," said Collins, who made the French Open quarter-finals last year.
"And for me things started to become too abnormal and really unhealthy, and it was causing a lot of havoc for me around that time...
"It certainly presented its challenges, but it's been really kind of shocking, like since surgery I've just felt so much better."
A lot of possible cases of endometriosis are never diagnosed, and Collins said she "kind of had some misdiagnoses along the way".
"(I) kind of thought that that was (a) normal (thing) to be dealing with," she added.
"I didn't realise that I would feel this much better after surgery, so I'm really relieved."
Collins hopes that speaking about her experience will encourage other women to seek help if in a similar situation.
"Sometimes there isn't a light at the end of the tunnel.
"So if I can ever be a friend to somebody and share my experience, hopefully that can offer them some knowledge or information that maybe they didn't know before.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea shatter dream of Guardiola's Man City
Collins wins first match back after endometriosis surgery
Anderson says equalling Cook record will be 'mind-blowing'
Alaba signs for Real Madrid after leaving Bayern
BCCI begins negotiations with other Board members to release their players for IPL
Walton named title sponsor of Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League
New look DPL kicks off today
Booters keeping busy in practice


Latest News
Tarzan actor Joe Lara among 7 presumed dead in US plane crash
Copa America in Argentina suspended over coronavirus surge
Lightning kills 2 in Sirajganj
Bangladeshi Abu Taleb wins gold medal in Qatar University
Ongoing lockdown in C'nawabganj extended till Jun 7
Osaka fined, could be thrown out of French Open for boycotting journos
Yaas leaves behind Tk 60cr worth of damage, losses in Khulna
Rain likely in parts of country
Severed hands, legs recovered from Mohakhali Bus Terminal
US spied on Merkel, top European officials through Denmark
Most Read News
The role of banks in agriculture in Bangladesh
Bangladesh dispelled “except Israel” in passport: What’s next?
Five quakes jolt Sylhet
Vietnam discovers new Covid strain, hybrid of Indian, UK variants
International Day of UN Peacekeepers-2021
PM gifts auto-rickshaw to a struggling ex-leader of BCL
Flood-hit people demand permanent dam in Satkhira, Bagerhat
'Lockdown' extended till June 6
Lockdown likely to be lifted from Monday
Myanmar COVID outbreak hits health system shattered after coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft