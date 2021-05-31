BCCI begins negotiations with other Board members to release their players for IPL

The Indian cricket board has begun negotiations with the other ICC Board members for the availability of their players for the remainder of the IPL matches, it is learnt here.

On Saturday, the BCCI announced the decision of shifting the matches to the UAE in the months of September-October this year.

The BCCI has already put a request to the Cricket West Indies (CWI) board to propone its CPL (Caribbean Premier League) 2021 by a week to 10 days.

"The request is being examined. There are multiple conflicts'', the CWI president Rickey Skerritt, speaking exclusively, said.

The CEO, Johnny Grave said, "we are talking to BCCI to understand exactly when their first match will be and what the arrival protocols will be for our CPL players, staff and commentators to land in the UAE, if they have travelled from a biosecure environment in St. Kitts, especially if they are fully vaccinated".

The CPL 2021 is scheduled to be played from August 28 to September 19. It is to be seen whether the organisers reschedule the matches and more double headers are arranged.

England players will not be released For IPL 2021 resumption, confirmed ECB's Ashley Giles recently.



