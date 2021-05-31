Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 May, 2021, 1:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing lockdown in C'nawabganj extended till Jun 7      
Home Sports

BCCI begins negotiations with other Board members to release their players for IPL

Published : Monday, 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205
BIPIN DANI

The Indian cricket board has begun negotiations with the other ICC Board members for the availability of their players for the remainder of the IPL matches, it is learnt here.
On Saturday, the BCCI announced the decision of shifting the matches to the UAE in the months of September-October this year.
The BCCI has already put a request to the Cricket West Indies (CWI) board to propone its CPL (Caribbean Premier League) 2021 by a week to 10 days.
"The request is being examined. There are multiple conflicts'', the CWI president Rickey Skerritt, speaking exclusively, said.
The CEO, Johnny Grave said, "we are talking to BCCI to understand exactly when their first match will be and what the arrival protocols will be for our CPL players, staff and commentators to land in the UAE, if they have travelled from a biosecure environment in St. Kitts, especially if they are fully vaccinated".
The CPL 2021 is scheduled to be played from August 28 to September 19. It is to be seen whether the organisers reschedule the matches and more double headers are arranged.
England players will not be released For IPL 2021 resumption, confirmed ECB's Ashley Giles recently.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea shatter dream of Guardiola's Man City
Collins wins first match back after endometriosis surgery
Anderson says equalling Cook record will be 'mind-blowing'
Alaba signs for Real Madrid after leaving Bayern
BCCI begins negotiations with other Board members to release their players for IPL
Walton named title sponsor of Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League
New look DPL kicks off today
Booters keeping busy in practice


Latest News
Tarzan actor Joe Lara among 7 presumed dead in US plane crash
Copa America in Argentina suspended over coronavirus surge
Lightning kills 2 in Sirajganj
Bangladeshi Abu Taleb wins gold medal in Qatar University
Ongoing lockdown in C'nawabganj extended till Jun 7
Osaka fined, could be thrown out of French Open for boycotting journos
Yaas leaves behind Tk 60cr worth of damage, losses in Khulna
Rain likely in parts of country
Severed hands, legs recovered from Mohakhali Bus Terminal
US spied on Merkel, top European officials through Denmark
Most Read News
The role of banks in agriculture in Bangladesh
Bangladesh dispelled “except Israel” in passport: What’s next?
Five quakes jolt Sylhet
Vietnam discovers new Covid strain, hybrid of Indian, UK variants
International Day of UN Peacekeepers-2021
PM gifts auto-rickshaw to a struggling ex-leader of BCL
Flood-hit people demand permanent dam in Satkhira, Bagerhat
'Lockdown' extended till June 6
Lockdown likely to be lifted from Monday
Myanmar COVID outbreak hits health system shattered after coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft