Monday, 31 May, 2021, 1:58 PM
Sports

Walton named title sponsor of Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League

Published : Monday, 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Walton, the leading conglomerate of the country, became the title sponsor of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) once again, making it ninth time in a row.
This year's DPL is named 'Bangabandhu DPL Sponsored by Walton' to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Walton came up with the motto "Where there is cricket, there is Walton."
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the name of Walton Group as the sponsor of Bangabandhu DPL at a press conference at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.
BCB Director and Media Committee Chairman Jalal Yunus, BCB Director and Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM), the guardian of Dhaka clubs Chairman Kazi Inam, BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury, Walton Group Executive Director Uday Hakim, Walton Chief Marketing Officer Firoz Alam, Additional Director Milton Ahmed and CCDM Coordinator Ali Hossain were present.
CCDM Chairman Kazi Inam thanked Walton Group and said, "The Dhaka Premier League will kick off Monday. The league was suspended after one round last year due to Covid-19 pandemic. With the T20 World Cup in mind, this time we are organising the league in T20 format. '
He added, "As always, we have Walton as the league's sponsor. Walton has sponsored us for the last eight years. Not only Dhaka League but also Walton is the sponsor of National Cricket League. They have also been cooperating with the BCB in international cricket. Not just cricket, they have been collaborating in other sports in the country. '
Uday Hakim, executive director of Walton Group, said, "I would like to thank the BCB. They have given us the opportunity to patronize for a decade. '
"Domestic cricket is the cornerstone of our cricket," he added. "We want to always be by the side of cricket, always be by the side of BCB in the development of cricket. For that reason, you can see that Walton sponsors the major domestic tournaments in the country. We want the national team pipeline to be more prosperous. I hope the Dhaka Premier League T20 tournament will be a success."
BCB director Jalal Yunus said, "There is nothing new to say about the Walton Group. Many organisations do not want to sponsor in this pandemic situation. Walton did not leave us in the midst of this."
Walton has given clothes to the match official (umpire, referee) to increase the quality of the tournament apart from sponsorship in Dhaka League. In addition, Walton will give an attractive trophy to the best player of each match and a trophy to the champion and runners-up team of the tournament.      -BSS


