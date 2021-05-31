

Booters keeping busy in practice







The members of Bangladesh national football team in Qatar passed Sunday in practice ahead of the three remaining matches of preliminary joint qualification round-2 of 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar and 2023 AFC Asian Cup, China. Coach James Day worked with the boys on team's technique for the next matches. Their first match is against Afghanistan on the 3rd of June. The boys reached Doha on Friday afternoon and went through a virus screening. They all were cleared for practice on Saturday after they were tested negative and the players went to practice venue at once to utilise the little time they had. photo: BFF