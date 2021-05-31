DU erupts in protest demanding speedy reopening

For the last 15 months, educational institutions have remained closed due to coronavirus spread across the country. The concerned authorities extended the holidays several times which sparked anger among the students.

Students have been demanding immediate reopening of all schools, colleges and universities as they are getting frustrated with the prolonged closure.

At least 39 students have committed suicide over depression, relationship problems and land related issues during the pandemic. Of them, 11 students are from the University of Dhaka.

The students of Dhaka University on Sunday staged a 'teacher-student rally' at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture at around 11:30am demanding immediate reopening of all educational institutions.

Some 18 teachers from several departments of DU expressed solidarity with the agitating students on the day.

Besides, the protesters demanded resignation of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman and Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani alleging, "They always ignore student's demand and they are 'boneless' and act as directed by the government even though it is an autonomous body." The speakers termed the university authorities a 'dead administration,'

Asif Nazrul, DU Law Department Chairman, called for speedy reopening of educational institutions and said there are two possible reasons behind the closure of the educational institutions. "One is the principle of inequality in the government. Most of the children of those in government live abroad. Those family members do not have any problem. But the problem is with the children of the middle class and lower middle class families," Prof Asif Nazrul added.

He said the authority has no headache for the middle and lower middle class families. "Today, not only the universities but thousands of primary schools are also closed. The cruel treatment of those in power is completely inconsistent with the principle of non-discrimination in the Constitution of Bangladesh."

He further said, "Another reason is, we all know that 'Education is the backbone of the nation'. But to the government of the country 'rule is the backbone of the nation'. So they have no problem keeping the office-court open, the shopping mall open, whatever is needed to continue the rule. The problem is with politics and education. If these two can be stopped, the government will be safe. If the educational institutions are closed, there will be no protest in whatever the government does."

"They have closed educational institutions out of the slightest fear that the protests could disrupt the government's governance. It seems that if possible, educational institutions are ready to close till the next election," Prof Asif said.

Dr Abu Musa Md Arif Billah, Associate Professor of Persian Language and Literature Department said, "Everything has been opened, even restaurants. People are still coming from across the border, trucks are coming from India. All these are open. If everything is open except educational institutions, it will never bring the infection rate below 5,0 per cent."

After the rally, the students gathered in front of the residence of the Vice-Chancellor of the University. Asif Mahmud, the chief coordinator of the movement, announced a 'Coffin Procession' at the end of the rally.

The students will hold a 'Coffin Procession' with symbolic corpses of the administration on the university campus tomorrow (June 1) as a part of their protests demanding the reopening of educational institutions and residential halls across the country in compliance with health rules.

He said, "We think that the Dhaka University administration, the Ministry of Education and the administration involved in education have died, premature deaths have occurred."

Asif Mahmud said no student of Dhaka University was reported dead in Corona."But 39 students of different universities, including 11 students of Dhaka University, have committed suicide due to session jam and frustration as the exams were not held due to the closure of the university for Corona," he added.

The protesters chanted slogans such as 'reopen educational institutions quickly', 'we demand resignation of VC, Proctor', 'one point, one demand, open the campus' during the rally.

Other than this, students of seven affiliated colleges of Dhaka University formed a human chain resenting the decision of extension of holidays of educational institutions by Education Ministry. On Sunday noon, the students formed a human chain at Nilkhet crossing in the capital.

They threatened to block highways and disrupt movement of mass transport, if the educational institutions will not be opened on June 1.

"If the educational institutions are not reopened by June 1, a tougher movement will be announced," the protesters said.

At 4:00pm at Shahbagh in the capital, the students of different universities and colleges under the banner of 'General Students' demonstrated 'Citizen Solidarity Rally and Mass Signing Programme' resenting the extension of holidays and demanding immediate reopening of educational institutions maintaining all the health guidelines.

Earlier on Saturday, Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Progressive Students Alliance staged demonstration urging the concerned authority to formulate a comprehensive guideline, ensure vaccination programme and to reopen residential halls, school, colleges and universities immediately.