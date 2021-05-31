SC upholds stay on bail to 7 BNP men

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday upheld the chamber judge's order that stayed a High Court order granting bail to seven leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in a case filed on charges of attacking a motorcade of the then opposition Leader Sheikh Hasina in Satkhira in 2002.

The apex court extended the chamber court order till June 20 and asked the State to file separate leave-to-appeal against the HC orders within this time.

A six-member full bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order after hearing three petitions filed by the State seeking stay on the HC's bail orders.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the State while Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon appeared for the convicts.

Following the three petitions filed by the State, on May 27, the Chamber judge Justice Hasan Foez Siddique stayed the HC orders of bail till Sunday.

The chamber judge also set May 30 for further hearing on the state petition by the full bench of the Appellate Division.

Earlier, on May 25, the virtual HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir granted the bail to seven out of 18 who were filed separate petition, seeking bail in the case.

The convicts are former general secretary of Satkhira Bar Association Advocate Abdus Sattar, Adv Abdus Samad, Golam Rasul, Rakib, Zahirul, Shahabuddin and Monirul Islam.

The same HC bench Sunday kept the matter stand over till its further order on the bail prayers of 11 other convicts in the case.

On February 4 this year, Satkhira Chief Judicial Magistrate sentenced 50 leaders and activists of BNP to jail in the case. The then Opposition Leader Sheikh Hasina went to Satkhira to visit a freedom fighter's wife, who was raped and admitted to Satkhira Sadar Hospital on August 30 in 2002.

On her way back to Magura from the hospital, BNP leaders and activists attacked Sheikh Hasina's motorcade at around 11:30pm when it reached BNP office in Satkhira's Kalaroa upazila.

Hasina was unhurt in the attack, but many Awami League leaders, including then District Awami League Convener Engineer Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Central Awami League leader Fatema Zaman Sathi, Abdul Matin, Jobaidul Haque Russell and Shahidul Haque Jibon were injured. Several journalists from Satkhira were also injured during the attack.







