Adequate budgetary allocation to prevent human trafficking stressed

Speakers at a webinar on Sunday emphasized on allocation of adequate resources to materialize National Fund and strengthen National Authority formed under the 'Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act-2012' to combat human trafficking.

They also recommended the government to ensure balanced allocations for implementing the National Plan of Action (NPA) effectively.

They also stressed the need for increasing allocation to ensure victim-specific or victim-centered protection programmes, activating care and integration programmes like skill development and income generating activities.

The speakers attached importance to implementing victim-witness protection programs, establishing victim support shelters with minimum standards and introducing safety-net programs for victims of trafficking within a comprehensive national referral system.

The Ashshash project supported by the Switzerland government along with the members of ATSEC Bangladesh, Winrock International and INCIDIN Bangladesh collectively organized the webinar to address anti-human trafficking agenda in the country's National Budget 2021-22.

The Daily Observer and The Daily Samakal were media partners of the event organized with the primary objective of focusing on the pledge to allocate resources in the upcoming budget to be placed in parliament on June 3 this year.

The recommendations and findings of the webinar were submitted to the relevant government authorities including the Home Ministry as a joint petition of the organizers.

Home Ministry's Public Security Division Joint Secretary Abu Hena Mostofa Zaman joined the virtual event as a government representative and received virtual documents for taking necessary steps in this regards.

In his remark, Mostofa Zaman noted the significance of the propositions in the suppression and prevention of human-trafficking and expressed his intention to convey the proposal of the 'Civil Society Organization' to the Home Ministry and other relevant ministries and departments.

At the very beginning of the event, Team Leader of Ashshash' project Dipta Rakshit elaborated the severity of trafficking scenario in Bangladesh and the government's imperative to effectively allocate funds and implement authoritative bodies to combat all forms of trafficking within the framework of 'Prevention, Protection, Prosecution and Partnership'.

In the key presentation, INCIDIN Executive Director AKM Masud Ali, also Chair of ATSEC Bangladesh, stated about expanding the coverage of women, children, and ITC-sensitive 'Special Tribunals' in some of the trafficking hotspots and enabling the coordination, monitoring and capacity-development of judiciary branches, public prosecutors, lawyers and law-enforcement; which requires additional budgetary provisions.

Urging the government for adequate allocation of resources, he informed that the 'National Fund' and 'National Authority' were formed under the provision of the law. Those should be activated and materialized as per the guidelines of the 'Rule of 2017'.

Chair of the event, Bangladesh National Woman Lawyers' Association President Salma Ali identified the significance in involvement of police, prosecutors and various judiciary branches to stop trafficking.

She also proposed direct involvement of the Foreign Ministry for providing all supports to the victim of trafficking trapped abroad along with formulation of specialized law enforcement units to be operated in an integrated manner with various 'Counter-Trafficking in Persons' (CTIP) bodies.

Switzerland Embassy's National Programme Officer Nadim Rahman expressed the solidarity of Switzerland and the SDC towards Bangladesh's continued effort to combat human trafficking.

Country Director of Justice and Care Tariqul Islam noted the scope under which the 'Rescue, Recovery, Repatriation and Integration (RRRI)' task force operates presently and how it can potentially collaborate with the initiatives proposed to MoHA.

Chairman of WARBE Development Foundation Syed Saiful Haque said the significance of strategic partnerships to prevent cases of smuggling and forms of exploitation.

Program Head of BRAC Migration Program Shariful Hasan focused on the reduction in vulnerability of trafficking survivors relative to re-victimization through the GoB's safety-net programme.

This will simultaneously serve all prevention-measures to promote safe migration.

National Association for Small and Cottage Industries, Bangladesh (NASCIB) President Mirza Nurul Ghani Shovon, Prokash Programme of British-Council's Shirin Lira, Rights Jessore's Binoy Krishna Mollik, Dhaka Ahsania Mission's (DAM) Dr. Ehsanur Rahman, International Organization for Migration's (IOM) Asma Khatun and International Centre for Migration and Policy Development's (ICMPD) Khandaker Shohel Rana also participated in the open discussion session and expressed their solidarity with the propositions.

The 93 civil society actors present at the session represented various NGOs, INGOs, UN agencies, mass media, survivors-centric associations and private sector entities along with the organizers of the session.

Collectively, all the participants pledged in favor of allocating resources in the upcoming 'Annual Budget' of the country to add momentum to the ongoing fight of Bangladesh against the waves of human trafficking.










