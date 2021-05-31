

IBBL opens Mohongonj branch, 6 new sub-branches

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the branch and sub-branches as chief guest, says a press release.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank addressed the event as the special guest. Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director presided over the programme while Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President addressed the welcome speech.

A.S.M. Rezaul Karim, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice Presidents along with High Officials of the bank, Head of concerned Zones and Branches, executives, officials, clients, well-wishers and dignitaries participated in the local functions and also connected in the virtual programme.

IBBL is currently providing modern technology-rich services to its clients through 374 branches, 187 sub-branches and 2329 agent banking outlets. Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd inaugurated 374th Branch at Mohongonj, Netrokona and 6 new Sub-Branches at Jigatala and Green Road of Dhaka, Kanchpur Bus Stand of Narayangonj, Gaital of Kishoreganj, Swarupkathi of Pirojpur and Mostafapur Bus Stand of Madaripur on Sunday at virtual platform.Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank inaugurated the branch and sub-branches as chief guest, says a press release.Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors of the Bank addressed the event as the special guest. Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director presided over the programme while Md. Mahboob Alam, Senior Executive Vice President addressed the welcome speech.A.S.M. Rezaul Karim, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice Presidents along with High Officials of the bank, Head of concerned Zones and Branches, executives, officials, clients, well-wishers and dignitaries participated in the local functions and also connected in the virtual programme.IBBL is currently providing modern technology-rich services to its clients through 374 branches, 187 sub-branches and 2329 agent banking outlets.