

NRBC Bank launches 4 sub-branches

On Sunday, Chairman of the Bank S M Parvez Tamal inaugurated those 4 sub-branches as the Chief Guest through video conference from Head Office, says a press release.

The Managing Director and CEO Golam Awlia, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Harunur Rashid, Head of FI and Business Development Division Kazi Md. Safayet Kabir, Head of Support service and Branches Division Major (Retd.)

Parvez Hossain joined on the ceremony through video conference. High officials of the Bank and local elites, distinguished clients, businessmen were present on the occasion.

During the ceremony, a Munajat was held seeking divine blessings of the Almighty for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the Bank.







