Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 May, 2021, 1:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing lockdown in C'nawabganj extended till Jun 7      
Home Business

BANKING EVENT

NRBC Bank launches 4 sub-branches

Published : Monday, 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Desk

NRBC Bank launches 4 sub-branches

NRBC Bank launches 4 sub-branches

NRB Commercial (NRBC) Bank Ltd launched its Chapainawabganj, Gobindaganj (Gaibandha), Joypurhat and Chauddagram (Cumilla) Sub-branches.
On Sunday, Chairman of the Bank S M Parvez Tamal inaugurated those 4 sub-branches as the Chief Guest through video conference from Head Office, says a press release.
The Managing Director and CEO Golam Awlia, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Harunur Rashid, Head of FI and Business Development Division Kazi Md. Safayet Kabir,  Head of Support service and Branches Division Major (Retd.)
Parvez Hossain joined on the ceremony through video conference.  High officials of the Bank and local elites, distinguished clients, businessmen were present on the occasion.
During the ceremony, a Munajat was held seeking divine blessings of the Almighty for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the Bank.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL opens Mohongonj branch, 6 new sub-branches
NRBC Bank launches 4 sub-branches
Bank Asia distributes Tk 5cr to CMSMEs
Dubai property booms as wealthy buyers escape lockdowns
‘Awareness among guardians a must for girls’ hygiene’
MBL promotes Mahmood Alam as DMD
Desco to get smart with pre-paid meters
BERC for common system of accounts in gas sector


Latest News
Tarzan actor Joe Lara among 7 presumed dead in US plane crash
Copa America in Argentina suspended over coronavirus surge
Lightning kills 2 in Sirajganj
Bangladeshi Abu Taleb wins gold medal in Qatar University
Ongoing lockdown in C'nawabganj extended till Jun 7
Osaka fined, could be thrown out of French Open for boycotting journos
Yaas leaves behind Tk 60cr worth of damage, losses in Khulna
Rain likely in parts of country
Severed hands, legs recovered from Mohakhali Bus Terminal
US spied on Merkel, top European officials through Denmark
Most Read News
The role of banks in agriculture in Bangladesh
Bangladesh dispelled “except Israel” in passport: What’s next?
Five quakes jolt Sylhet
Vietnam discovers new Covid strain, hybrid of Indian, UK variants
International Day of UN Peacekeepers-2021
PM gifts auto-rickshaw to a struggling ex-leader of BCL
Flood-hit people demand permanent dam in Satkhira, Bagerhat
'Lockdown' extended till June 6
Lockdown likely to be lifted from Monday
Myanmar COVID outbreak hits health system shattered after coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft