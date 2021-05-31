

Bank Asia distributes Tk 5cr to CMSMEs

Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP, Minister of Industries, was the Chief Guest of the cheque handover programme which was held at the auditorium of Ministry of Industry recently.

Industries State Minister Kamal Ahmed Majumder, MP, Secretary Zakia Sultana, and Bank Asia Ltd President and Managing Director Md. Arfan Ali were special guests of the programme.

The program was moderated by Dr. Md. Mofizur Rahman, Managing Director, SME Foundation, where in cheques were distributed to a total of

89 entrepreneurs including 8 who were physically present at the programme.

Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, Deputy Managing Director and Md. Shaminoor Rahman, Head of MSME and Agriculture Division, Bank Asia Ltd., along with other officials of Bank and SME Foundation, were present at the programme.

Entrepreneurs are benefitted with loan facility @ 4% interest which needs to be reimbursed through 24 equal monthly installments.

























Bank Asia distributed the cheque for Tk. 5.0 crore to the CMSME entrepreneurs as a partner of "Credit Wholesaling Programme" of SME Foundation under the 2nd stimulus package announced by the Government, says a press release.Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP, Minister of Industries, was the Chief Guest of the cheque handover programme which was held at the auditorium of Ministry of Industry recently.Industries State Minister Kamal Ahmed Majumder, MP, Secretary Zakia Sultana, and Bank Asia Ltd President and Managing Director Md. Arfan Ali were special guests of the programme.The program was moderated by Dr. Md. Mofizur Rahman, Managing Director, SME Foundation, where in cheques were distributed to a total of89 entrepreneurs including 8 who were physically present at the programme.Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, Deputy Managing Director and Md. Shaminoor Rahman, Head of MSME and Agriculture Division, Bank Asia Ltd., along with other officials of Bank and SME Foundation, were present at the programme.Entrepreneurs are benefitted with loan facility @ 4% interest which needs to be reimbursed through 24 equal monthly installments.