Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 May, 2021, 1:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing lockdown in C'nawabganj extended till Jun 7      
Home Business

‘Awareness among guardians a must for girls’ hygiene’

Published : Monday, 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Desk

‘Awareness among guardians a must for girls’ hygiene’

‘Awareness among guardians a must for girls’ hygiene’

There is no alternative to raise social awareness among guardians to ensure menstrual hygiene for the sound health of girls, speakers told a meeting on Friday.
Marking the World Menstrual Hygiene Day, a mural was inaugurated in the area adjacent to Police Plaza at Gulshan in the capital. The campaign will continue for a week under the theme 'Let's Tie with Menstrual Period' organized by a social platform, KrayonMag, says a press release.
Media personalities like Azra Mahmud, Pooja Sengupta, Meher Afroze Shaon, and Sharmin Sultana Sumi have shown their support for the campaign by posting photos on social media and participating in it.
Praava Health, iCan Foundation, and Backpage PR are partners in the awareness program that will be run throughout the week on murals, billboard campaigns, and social media with the hashtag #ItsTimeforAction and #MHD2021.
Speakers, at the inauguration of the wall art, said that although the subject of seasonal hygiene is included in the secondary textbooks, the chapter is not taught in many educational institutions.
To keep the country afloat in achieving sustainable development goals, KrayonMag initiates knowledge exchange activities to ensure the health of the common people.
KrayonMag Founder, Tanziral Dilshad Ditan, said that the exchange of knowledge is important for social development, and for a long time we have been trying to organize such a campaign through which social blindness can be eradicated.
"Due to lack of accessibility, affordability, social and cultural inhibitions, many women prefer cheap alternatives to sanitary pads leading to poor health. At Praava, we always advocate preventive healthcare and through these campaigns, we hope to raise awareness and help as many women and teenage girls as we possibly can," said Praava Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simeen Majid Akhtar.
The iCan Foundation Founder, Ayreen Khan, said "iCan has been working with KrayonMag's social initiatives for a long time and that the campaign would add a 'new dimension' in relations between the organizations."
The celebration of this day began in 2014 with a German-based development agency to inspire women and girls around the world. As a result of the five-day menstrual cycle occurring every 28 days, 28/05 was declared as the day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL opens Mohongonj branch, 6 new sub-branches
NRBC Bank launches 4 sub-branches
Bank Asia distributes Tk 5cr to CMSMEs
Dubai property booms as wealthy buyers escape lockdowns
‘Awareness among guardians a must for girls’ hygiene’
MBL promotes Mahmood Alam as DMD
Desco to get smart with pre-paid meters
BERC for common system of accounts in gas sector


Latest News
Tarzan actor Joe Lara among 7 presumed dead in US plane crash
Copa America in Argentina suspended over coronavirus surge
Lightning kills 2 in Sirajganj
Bangladeshi Abu Taleb wins gold medal in Qatar University
Ongoing lockdown in C'nawabganj extended till Jun 7
Osaka fined, could be thrown out of French Open for boycotting journos
Yaas leaves behind Tk 60cr worth of damage, losses in Khulna
Rain likely in parts of country
Severed hands, legs recovered from Mohakhali Bus Terminal
US spied on Merkel, top European officials through Denmark
Most Read News
The role of banks in agriculture in Bangladesh
Bangladesh dispelled “except Israel” in passport: What’s next?
Five quakes jolt Sylhet
Vietnam discovers new Covid strain, hybrid of Indian, UK variants
International Day of UN Peacekeepers-2021
PM gifts auto-rickshaw to a struggling ex-leader of BCL
Flood-hit people demand permanent dam in Satkhira, Bagerhat
'Lockdown' extended till June 6
Lockdown likely to be lifted from Monday
Myanmar COVID outbreak hits health system shattered after coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft