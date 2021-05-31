MBL promotes Mahmood Alam as DMD



Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury has been promoted as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL). He was the Senior Executive Vice President of the bank, says a press release.Since inception of Mercantile Bank in 1999 Mahmood Alam Chowdhury has been efficiently delivering his duties and responsibilities in various capacity.He acted as a Head of Branch in Bank's Main Branch, Banani Branch, Kawran Bazar Branch, Engineers' Institution Branch and Head of Division as Human Resources Division, Audit & Inspection Division, Special Asset Management Division, Central Law Division, Public Relations Division, Branches & Marketing Division and General Services Division.Mahmood Alam Chowdhury started his banking career as a Probationary Officer in National Bank Limited in 1988.After that he worked in NCC Bank and Prime Bank in different position. Chowdhury completed his honours and Masters degree from the Department of History in University of Dhaka.