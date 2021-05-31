

Walton ensures extreme-level quality on its products

The sales of all types of Walton products are constantly increasing because the quality has strictly been maintained which is the key to Walton's success in the electronics market, says a press release

Speakers came up with the comments in a webinar titled 'WHIL Quality Conference Season-1' held at the Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited recently.

Walton's Quality Control Department hosted the conference on Zoom app. Engineer Golam Murshed, Managing Director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited, inaugurated the conference as chief guest.

He also launched the 'Technical Brochure' published by the Quality Control Department of Walton Refrigerator at the same time. The brochure focuses on the success of the quality control department, efficient testing facilities and automated quality control processes etc.

Speakers shared scores of guidelines including quality control and assurance methods for each product, service management system, service development and customer satisfaction issues.

Among the speakers at the conference were Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana, Amdadul Haque Sarker, Humayun Kabir, Alamgir Alam Sarkar and Walton Plaza Trade's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohammad Rayhan.

Chief Marketing Officer Firoj Alam, Walton AC's CEO Tanvir Rahman, Refrigerator's CEO Anisur Rahman Mallick, Corporate Sales' Head Sirajul Islam, TV's CEO Mostafa Nahid Hossain, Refrigerator Division COO Yusuf Ali, R&D Division's Chief-Coordinator Tapas Kumar Majumder, Head of Compressor R&D Meer Muzahedin Islam, Electrical Appliances' CEO Sohel Rana, Compressor's CEO Rabiul Alam, Home Appliances' CEO Al Imran, Chief of Quality Control Department Tahasin Hossain and Executive Director Shahjalal Hossain Limon also spoke in the program.

Engineer Golam Murshed said 'Made in Bangladesh' labelled Walton products are being exported to various countries in Europe, America, Asia, Middle East and Africa. Large-scale export plans are underway to expand the markets of other developed countries. Extensive work is going on to become one of the top 5 global brands by 2030. We are trying to ensure extreme level of quality in product manufacturing. The quality of Walton's products is much better now than in the last few years. We are determined to continue this trend of change.

Nazrul Islam Sarkar said customer feedback on Walton products is much more positive now. We need to satisfy customers with high quality products and services. There is no alternative to ensure the quality of the product in this case.













