Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 May, 2021, 1:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing lockdown in C'nawabganj extended till Jun 7      
Home Business

Pakistan lags behind neighbours in labour rights index

Published : Monday, 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193

LAHORE, May 30: Pakistan has overall scored 51 points out of 100 at the Decent Work Check tool of the Labour Rights Index (LRI) that covers 115 countries across the globe. Finland and Lithuania top the LRI with both scoring 96 points.
The LRI for the year 2020 contains 10 indicators each with five legal questions and has been compiled by the Netherlands-based Centre for Labour Research and Wage Indicator Foundation.
Pakistan lags behind neighbouring India, Myanmar, Iran, and China which have scored 69, 63, 69.5 and 71 points, respectively. However, it leads Bangladesh by three and Sri Lanka by 0.5 points. Interestingly, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the states which got independence in 1991 from Soviet Union, have scored 80 plus points in the survey, four points better than Russian Federation.
Pakistan has scored zero on the Trade Union indicator, comprising queries about legal cover for forming TUs, bargaining collectively with employers, right to strike, and barring employers from terminating job contracts of striking workers.
It could not secure even a single point on Family Responsibilities indicator pertaining to law for parental leave for parents, at least one week of paid leave for fathers, flexible work arrangements for workers with family responsibilities, and paid nursing breaks.
Its third lowest score, 20, was Fair Treatment indicator, concerning with discrimination in employment matters, equal pay for work of equal value, ban on sexual harassment at workplace, equal opportunity for both sexes at all jobs, and basic labour protections for gig economy workers.
For the Maternity at Work indicator, Pakistan scored 40 points as it failed to legislate for prohibiting inquiring about pregnancy during recruitment, paid maternity leave for at least 14 weeks, and dismissals during or on account of pregnancy.    -Dawn


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL opens Mohongonj branch, 6 new sub-branches
NRBC Bank launches 4 sub-branches
Bank Asia distributes Tk 5cr to CMSMEs
Dubai property booms as wealthy buyers escape lockdowns
‘Awareness among guardians a must for girls’ hygiene’
MBL promotes Mahmood Alam as DMD
Desco to get smart with pre-paid meters
BERC for common system of accounts in gas sector


Latest News
Tarzan actor Joe Lara among 7 presumed dead in US plane crash
Copa America in Argentina suspended over coronavirus surge
Lightning kills 2 in Sirajganj
Bangladeshi Abu Taleb wins gold medal in Qatar University
Ongoing lockdown in C'nawabganj extended till Jun 7
Osaka fined, could be thrown out of French Open for boycotting journos
Yaas leaves behind Tk 60cr worth of damage, losses in Khulna
Rain likely in parts of country
Severed hands, legs recovered from Mohakhali Bus Terminal
US spied on Merkel, top European officials through Denmark
Most Read News
The role of banks in agriculture in Bangladesh
Bangladesh dispelled “except Israel” in passport: What’s next?
Five quakes jolt Sylhet
Vietnam discovers new Covid strain, hybrid of Indian, UK variants
International Day of UN Peacekeepers-2021
PM gifts auto-rickshaw to a struggling ex-leader of BCL
Flood-hit people demand permanent dam in Satkhira, Bagerhat
'Lockdown' extended till June 6
Lockdown likely to be lifted from Monday
Myanmar COVID outbreak hits health system shattered after coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft