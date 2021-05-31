Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 May, 2021, 1:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing lockdown in C'nawabganj extended till Jun 7      
Home Business

Virtual desk at BD UK mission soon to attract FDI

Published : Monday, 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192

The government is going to launch `Bangladesh IT Connect', a virtual desk at the Bangladesh High Commission in the UK on June 03 to connect investors and partners, explore business and help attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), according to officials.
They said the ICT Division in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will set up similar desks in three to four missions targeting the potential markets, including Japan, within six months.
"The purpose of setting up the virtual desk in foreign missions is to foster partnership and collaboration with the respective country's IT companies and businesses through investment, trade and business match-making," said State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak.
He said Bangladesh has already emerged as an attractive destination for investment as 5 Hi-tech/software parks of the 39 are ready for business operation and many companies have long been running business there.
"We hope the initiative will help achieve our target of $5 billion ICT export by 2025," Palak said.
The services to be provided through the virtual desk are to make available company profiles, arrange appointments for the Bangladeshi IT companies with UK based IT companies, Business to Business (B2B) match-making, information about Bangladesh, UK events and IT industry insight.
"The virtual desk will greatly help the Bangladeshi IT companies utilise the potentials of the UK market as some of the IT companies have already stepped in there and many other companies are trying to enter the market," said ICT Senior Secretary N M Zeaul Alam.
He said the desk will also help Bangladeshi IT companies for business-to-business match-making, rejuvenate trade and investment in the country as well as attract foreign investors to invest in Bangladesh.
The LICT project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under ICT Division is coordinating and providing support to the BNDA team and South Tech Group to develop the Virtual desk.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL opens Mohongonj branch, 6 new sub-branches
NRBC Bank launches 4 sub-branches
Bank Asia distributes Tk 5cr to CMSMEs
Dubai property booms as wealthy buyers escape lockdowns
‘Awareness among guardians a must for girls’ hygiene’
MBL promotes Mahmood Alam as DMD
Desco to get smart with pre-paid meters
BERC for common system of accounts in gas sector


Latest News
Tarzan actor Joe Lara among 7 presumed dead in US plane crash
Copa America in Argentina suspended over coronavirus surge
Lightning kills 2 in Sirajganj
Bangladeshi Abu Taleb wins gold medal in Qatar University
Ongoing lockdown in C'nawabganj extended till Jun 7
Osaka fined, could be thrown out of French Open for boycotting journos
Yaas leaves behind Tk 60cr worth of damage, losses in Khulna
Rain likely in parts of country
Severed hands, legs recovered from Mohakhali Bus Terminal
US spied on Merkel, top European officials through Denmark
Most Read News
The role of banks in agriculture in Bangladesh
Bangladesh dispelled “except Israel” in passport: What’s next?
Five quakes jolt Sylhet
Vietnam discovers new Covid strain, hybrid of Indian, UK variants
International Day of UN Peacekeepers-2021
PM gifts auto-rickshaw to a struggling ex-leader of BCL
Flood-hit people demand permanent dam in Satkhira, Bagerhat
'Lockdown' extended till June 6
Lockdown likely to be lifted from Monday
Myanmar COVID outbreak hits health system shattered after coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft