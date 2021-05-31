Virtual desk at BD UK mission soon to attract FDI

The government is going to launch `Bangladesh IT Connect', a virtual desk at the Bangladesh High Commission in the UK on June 03 to connect investors and partners, explore business and help attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), according to officials.

They said the ICT Division in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will set up similar desks in three to four missions targeting the potential markets, including Japan, within six months.

"The purpose of setting up the virtual desk in foreign missions is to foster partnership and collaboration with the respective country's IT companies and businesses through investment, trade and business match-making," said State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

He said Bangladesh has already emerged as an attractive destination for investment as 5 Hi-tech/software parks of the 39 are ready for business operation and many companies have long been running business there.

"We hope the initiative will help achieve our target of $5 billion ICT export by 2025," Palak said.

The services to be provided through the virtual desk are to make available company profiles, arrange appointments for the Bangladeshi IT companies with UK based IT companies, Business to Business (B2B) match-making, information about Bangladesh, UK events and IT industry insight.

"The virtual desk will greatly help the Bangladeshi IT companies utilise the potentials of the UK market as some of the IT companies have already stepped in there and many other companies are trying to enter the market," said ICT Senior Secretary N M Zeaul Alam.

He said the desk will also help Bangladeshi IT companies for business-to-business match-making, rejuvenate trade and investment in the country as well as attract foreign investors to invest in Bangladesh.

The LICT project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under ICT Division is coordinating and providing support to the BNDA team and South Tech Group to develop the Virtual desk. -UNB









