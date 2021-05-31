Experts demand higher allocation for hygiene in budget

Experts urged for increasing the WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) allocation in the National Budget 2021-2022 to address the overwhelming challenges posed by Covid-19.

A sustainable and long-term solution to defeat Covid-19 lies in ensuring everyone has access to water and soap and awareness on hygiene. In the wake of the second wave, and thwart another wave, immediate increased allocation is needed for WASH in FY2021-22.

Availability of clean water, soap and hygiene facilities are still lacking in major cities, including markets, bus terminals, public places, and institutions. Functional facilities are needed at hospitals and clinics in both urban and rural setting with running water, soap to avert widespread virus transmission, the speakers said.

The speakers made the remarks at a pre-budget virtual press conference jointly organised by WaterAid, UNICEF, PPRC, FANSA-BD, FSM Network, Sanitation and Water for All, WASH Alliance and MHM Network on Sunday.

WaterAid Bangladesh Country Director Hasin Jahan and PPRC (Power and Participation Research Centre) Chairman Dr. Hossain Zillur Rahman elaborated the suggestions.

Hasin Jahan said "We have noticed that Covid-19 has pushed many families to the poverty line. Many families have slashed their budgets on hygiene materials, especially women compromised their period products. So, utmost attention and actions are required to curtail additional VAT tax burden on sanitary products and reduce their prices to make these affordable".

Dr. Hossain Zillur Rahman said, "Water, sanitation, and hygiene must get the attention it deserves in the budget to defeat Covid-19 as well as to keep up with SDG 6 targets. Covid-19 has increased disparities and gaps in many forms, and utmost important to address inequities within WASH sector is a must to continue the commendable progress the government has demonstrated in SDGs achievement."

Hygiene remains a neglected cross cutting sub-sector as allocation in hygiene remains low which if not given proper significant attention may prolong the pandemic, added Dr. Rahman.

An analysis by the (PPRC, in collaboration with WaterAid and UNICEF, found that the Bangladesh government's initiatives in financing the WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) sector are commendable. This is because the allocation of funds in the national budget in the WASH sector from 2007-2008 to 2020-2021 has gradually increased from Tk 2,563 crore to Tk 12,127 crore. Despite a good increasing trend in the fiscal year 2020-21, less than 5 percent was allocated to hygiene in the WASH allocation under ADP allocation.

The analysis noted that there are continued disparities in the allocation of WASH budgets in different parts of the country considering the geographical location. Despite the high need for WASH budget allocations in rural, char, hilly and coastal areas; the cities and metropolitan received relatively high share of the allocations in recent years.

MICS (Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey) 2019 of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics found that about 84.6 percent of households in Bangladesh have access to improved sanitation, but the practice of handwashing at key moments remains very low. A need for nation-wide campaign for Hand Hygiene for All and allocation for it has been highlighted in the press conference.

























