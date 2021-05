FBCCI President layes wreath at the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation







The newly elected leaders of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) led by FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin along with Senior Vice President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu and Vice Presidents M A Momen, Md Amin Helali, Md Habibullah Dan and Md Aminul Huq Shamim, laying wreath at the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara, Gopalganj on Saturday.