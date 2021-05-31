Business transactions thru MFS likely to be mandatory

The government is likely to make mandatory all types of financial transactions by businesses for tax purpose through mobile financial services (MFS) and other digital means for the first time, in addition to transactions through banking channels.

The NBR sources said that the finance minister is likely to bring proposals for amendment in existing Income Tax Ordinance-19884 and Income Tax Rule-19884 in the new budget to be placed before parliament in June 3. NBR has proposed these amendments in the law to prevent informal transactions as well as tax evasion

The rules may make all business transactions, with a few exceptions, over Tk 50,000 mandatory through formal channel, including banks, mobile financial services and any other digital platforms.

Tax officials will not allow expenditure out of formal channels and impose income tax on such expenditure, treating those as income if payment is not made through these formal channels.

Under new rules all payment to contractors should also be made through banking channel or the MFS, finance ministry officials said explaining the purview of the amended law. Currently, cash payment for purchase of raw materials and payment to contractors is allowed through informal channels.

The contractors who will decline to receive payment through banking channel or the MFS will have to pay 50 per cent higher tax at the applicable rate, finance ministry officials said.

Contractors who do not have electronic taxpayers identification numbers (TIN) will also be charged tax at 50 per cent higher rates, they said. The tax rate which now ranges between 2 per cent and 7 per cent may also see an increase in the budget, they added.

According to income tax law, tax is applicable on income excluding business expenditures such as payment for purchase of raw materials, salary, remuneration and rent.

The existing provisions of the ordinance say businesses will have to make payment, excluding payment for purchase of raw materials, salary, remuneration and payment to the government, for any expenditure worth above Tk 50,000 through a crossed cheque or bank transfer.

As per the existing provision, salary and remuneration above Tk 15,000 to an employee and any payment for rent of any property should be made through crossed cheques or bank transfers for claiming the tax-free expenditure.

The provision allows cash payment only for purchase of raw materials. It also allows cash payment to the contractors who mostly implement government development programmes and provide services like security, manpower and cleaning to private sectors.

As per the law, service receiving entities are supposed to deduct tax at source while making payment to contractors. Officials said the NBR has proposed that MFS and any other digital platform approved by Bangladesh Bank should be included as a recognized method of payment.

The revenue board made the proposal as there were claims that many small scale businesses did not maintain bank accounts and made use of the MFS for faster payment.



