Monday, 31 May, 2021, 1:56 PM
Home Business

Stocks maintain gaining streak

Published : Monday, 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) witnessed an upward trend on Sunday like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 22.88 points or 0.38 per cent to settle at 6,008.69. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 18.54 points to finish at 2,208.28 and 0.87 points closing at 1,285.88.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 21,492.15 million on the country's premier bourse, which was Taka 23,688.85 million at the previous session.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 364 issues traded, 144 closed green, 174 in the red and 81 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco topped the turnover chart, followed by Pioneer Insurance, Ifad Autos, AB Bank and Northern Insurance.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 31.94 points to settle at 17,379.35 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 18.19 points to close at 10,472.72.
Of the issues traded, 121 advanced, 143 declined and 39 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city's bourse traded 3.61 crore shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 109.02 crore.    -BSS


