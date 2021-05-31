BEZA to expedite construction of BEPZA EZ



BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam and BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations while Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus and Senior Secretary of Local Government Division Helal Uddin Ahmed, clapping in cheers at a hotel in Dhaka on Sunday.

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam and BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at a hotel in Dhaka on Sunday, says a press release.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus was present as the Chief Guest at the signing ceremony, also attended among others by Senior Secretary of Local Government Division Helal Uddin Ahmed, high officials of Prime Minister's Office, BEPZA and BEZA and a number of foreign investors.

The BEPZA Economic Zone is being set up on 1150 acres of land at Mirsharai, Chattogram. After the signing of the agreement, the development work is expected to be expedited.

When developed the local and foreign investment are hoped to be boosted as many firms are now eager to set up industries at the Economic Zone.

After implementation of the whole project, about 350 industries will be set up in 539 industrial plots. This will create employment opportunities for about 4 lac people and attract investment of about US$ 4 billion.











Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) will expedite construction of Economic Zone exclusively for the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, Mirsharai, Chattogram.BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam and BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at a hotel in Dhaka on Sunday, says a press release.Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus was present as the Chief Guest at the signing ceremony, also attended among others by Senior Secretary of Local Government Division Helal Uddin Ahmed, high officials of Prime Minister's Office, BEPZA and BEZA and a number of foreign investors.The BEPZA Economic Zone is being set up on 1150 acres of land at Mirsharai, Chattogram. After the signing of the agreement, the development work is expected to be expedited.When developed the local and foreign investment are hoped to be boosted as many firms are now eager to set up industries at the Economic Zone.After implementation of the whole project, about 350 industries will be set up in 539 industrial plots. This will create employment opportunities for about 4 lac people and attract investment of about US$ 4 billion.