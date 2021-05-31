Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 May, 2021, 1:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Ongoing lockdown in C'nawabganj extended till Jun 7      
Home Business

BEZA to expedite construction of BEPZA EZ

Published : Monday, 31 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 229
Business correspondent

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam and BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations while Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus and Senior Secretary of Local Government Division Helal Uddin Ahmed, clapping in cheers at a hotel in Dhaka on Sunday.

BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam and BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations while Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus and Senior Secretary of Local Government Division Helal Uddin Ahmed, clapping in cheers at a hotel in Dhaka on Sunday.

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) will expedite construction of Economic Zone exclusively for the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar, Mirsharai, Chattogram.
BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Md Nazrul Islam and BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at a hotel in Dhaka on Sunday, says a press release.
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus was present as the Chief Guest at the signing ceremony, also attended among others by  Senior Secretary of Local Government Division Helal Uddin Ahmed, high officials of Prime Minister's Office, BEPZA and BEZA and a number of foreign investors.
The BEPZA Economic Zone is being set up on 1150 acres of land at Mirsharai, Chattogram. After the signing of the agreement, the development work is expected to be expedited.
When developed the local and foreign investment are hoped to be boosted as many firms are now eager to set up industries at the Economic Zone.
After implementation of the whole project, about 350 industries will be set up in 539 industrial plots. This will create employment opportunities for about 4 lac people and attract investment of about US$ 4 billion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL opens Mohongonj branch, 6 new sub-branches
NRBC Bank launches 4 sub-branches
Bank Asia distributes Tk 5cr to CMSMEs
Dubai property booms as wealthy buyers escape lockdowns
‘Awareness among guardians a must for girls’ hygiene’
MBL promotes Mahmood Alam as DMD
Desco to get smart with pre-paid meters
BERC for common system of accounts in gas sector


Latest News
Tarzan actor Joe Lara among 7 presumed dead in US plane crash
Copa America in Argentina suspended over coronavirus surge
Lightning kills 2 in Sirajganj
Bangladeshi Abu Taleb wins gold medal in Qatar University
Ongoing lockdown in C'nawabganj extended till Jun 7
Osaka fined, could be thrown out of French Open for boycotting journos
Yaas leaves behind Tk 60cr worth of damage, losses in Khulna
Rain likely in parts of country
Severed hands, legs recovered from Mohakhali Bus Terminal
US spied on Merkel, top European officials through Denmark
Most Read News
The role of banks in agriculture in Bangladesh
Bangladesh dispelled “except Israel” in passport: What’s next?
Five quakes jolt Sylhet
Vietnam discovers new Covid strain, hybrid of Indian, UK variants
International Day of UN Peacekeepers-2021
PM gifts auto-rickshaw to a struggling ex-leader of BCL
Flood-hit people demand permanent dam in Satkhira, Bagerhat
'Lockdown' extended till June 6
Lockdown likely to be lifted from Monday
Myanmar COVID outbreak hits health system shattered after coup
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft