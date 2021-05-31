Profits, assets of most banks rose in January-March

Profits and assets of most banks rose in the first quarter (January - March) of the running calendar year as they could lower default loans and utilize some facilities provided by the government amid the pandemic.

As per financial statements available from Bangladesh Bank (BB) out of the 31 listed banks, 25 have published their reports at the end of first quarter of the year and posted the reports at the stock market websites.

Of the 25 banks 17 had higher profits, while the rest eight incurred loss.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Dhaka Bank, National Bank, Rupali Bank, Trust Bank and UCB are yet to post their statements.

The banks which posted profits are AB Bank, BRAC Bank, Citibank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Eastern Bank, Exim Bank, IFIC, Islami Bank, Jamuna Bank, Mercantile Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, NRBC Bank, Prime Bank, Pubali Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank and Southeast Bank profits were up.

Of these, Prime Bank is on top in terms of profit growth compared to last year. The company's earnings per share have more than doubled compared to last year. In the first three months of this year, the bank's earning per share was Tk1.34 which was Tk0.46 in the same period last year.

The bank's assets are growing along with a big improvement in profits. At the end of March this year, the bank's net worth per share stood at Tk26.35, up from Tk25.11 in the same period last year.

AB Bank is in the second place in terms of profit growth. The company's earnings per share have doubled compared to the previous year. During January-March this year, the bank earned a profit of Tk0.16 per share, up from Tk0.8 in the same period last year.

In addition to profits, the bank's assets have also increased. At the end of March this year, the amount of assets per share stood at Tk32.36 which was Tk31.72 at the same time last year.

Meanwhile, despite the increase in profits, the amount of assets of two banks has decreased compared to last year. Of this, Mercantile Bank has made a profit of Tk0.64 in the first three months of this year, up from Tk0.55 in the same period last year. In other words, the profit per share has increased by Tk0.9. On the other hand, at the end of March this year, the bank's assets per share stood at Tk23.21 which was Tk24.23 in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, profits of most banks increased from the previous year, but Bank Asia, First Security Islami Bank, NCC Bank, Premier Bank, Social Islami Bank, Standard Bank and Uttara Bank declined. However, the assets of these banks have increased.

Experts believe that the improvement in the bank's profit has been due to the reduction in the provision as well as write-off opportunity against defaulted loan without collecting it during first quarter of this year (January-March).

They say Bank deposits have declined. At the same time, the distribution of loans has also been negatively affected. In this situation, it should be seen how realistic it is to increase the profit of the bank.

Banks administrative have come down and also a portion of the previously disbursed loan can now be recovered that played a role in increasing profits.



















