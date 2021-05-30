Video
Sunday, 30 May, 2021
Khilkhil Kazi to sue Robi for using Tagore’s photo on Nazrul’s birthday

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

The family of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam will sue mobile operator Robi for defamation over using the photo of Rabindranath Tagore instead of Kazi Nazrul Islam in a social media post paying tribute on his birth anniversary.
National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's birth anniversary was celebrated worldwide on May 25.
Later, Robi Axiata Limited removed the photo and issued an apology.  
However, Nazrul's family said they would rather take it to court and fight a legal battle against the telecom company.  
Khilkhil Kazi, the national poet's granddaughter, told media that she is going to file a defamation suit against the telecom company for their "ignorance".
When asked about this, Robi Axiata Limited spokeperson said, "We are sincerely sorry that a wrong picture was published in a post on Robi's Facebook page on the occasion of the birth anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. Robi has always respected the National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and the art and culture of Bangladesh. We apologize for this unintentional mistake."



