PM dissatisfied with new TSC design



Dhaka University TSC. file PHOTO

The Prime Minister gave the instruction after witnessing a power point presentation on the architectural design of the TSC at her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital on May 25, said Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, Vice-Chancellor of DU.

Earlier, a design made by the Public Works Department to rebuild the TSC Complex and primarily approved by the university, sparked debate among students, teachers and alumni. The authority then formulated a new design keeping its current infrastructure unaltered.

In the proposed design, TSC was set to be renovated keeping its old structure unchanged. The present installations would not be demolished. Rather, a 10-storied building would be constructed in the place of the now abandoned swimming pool.

The VC said the Prime Minister had given 'clear instructions' to construct eco-friendly and modern installations there. She had instructed to build a modern TSC on the sprawling area of almost 3.7 acres.

Prof Akhtaruzzaman said quoting the Prime Minister as asking the authority to rebuild the TSC on a large scale with modern facilities and keeping open spaces in the vicinity.

The VC said, "The Prime Minister said no matter what the cost, all the

amenities of modern life should be there. She also asked to ensure open spaces around the complex."

"The Prime Minister discussed for almost two hours and wanted to learn about the condition of the existing buildings. The PWD said the present installations are risky and if these were repaired will last ten to fifteen years," said Prof Akhtaruzzaman.

There will be an auditorium which will hold more than one thousand audience. Besides, a few more small auditoriums will be built there.

"The new TSC will include rehearsal rooms for cultural activities, rooms with modern facilities for TSC based socio cultural organization, indoor games room, separate cafeteria, gymnasium, teacher's lounge and more," said the VC.

There will be two separate prayer rooms for the boy and girl students with separate attached washrooms.

"The Prime Minister asked for a separate swimming pool for girls in the TSC. Later, I said the Master Plan will include a separate field and swimming pool for girls. The Prime Minister applauded it," said the VC.

Pro Vice-Chancellor (administration) Prof Dr Md Samad said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's tastes, ideas and experiences about architecture are remarkable. "The TSC that will be built with these three qualities will be good for the students," Prof Samad added.

"TSC is not merely an establishment. It is witness to our country's many movements and struggles," said Mahadi Hasan, a third-year student of Institute of Educational Research Department of the university.

Mahadi said, "The infrastructure of the TSC is exceptional and diverse in the subcontinent. If the infrastructure of the TSC is broken, it will break our tradition. So, we expect it to be reformed while maintaining the existing structure."

Echoing the same, Jannat Rumi, a second-year student of the English Department said she wants reformation as the number of students, teachers and officials is increasing day by day. "It is more necessary to enhance the beauty and to preserve the heritage by taking necessary steps to reform than to rebuild the TSC," she added.

The Prime Minister said a plan to modernize Dhaka Medical College Hospital, TSC of Dhaka University and the Public Library at Shahbag on September 2 last year.

The Teacher-Student Centre, popularly known as TSC was established in 1961 as a recreational centre. Many historically important political meetings and discussions were held at the TSC leading to the Liberation War of Bangladesh. Still, TSC remains a political and social hub for the students.

Konstantinos Doxiadis, a Greek architect and town planner, designed the main building of the TSC.

The TSC seeks to poster campus community life to supplement the formal academic programme of the university. It is the social and cultural heart of the campus.

