Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 May, 2021, 8:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Five held with LSD drug in capital       Covid-19: 34 deaths, 1,444 cases reported in 24 hours      
Home Front Page

C-19 claims 38 lives, infects 1,043 in a day

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 265
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 38 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 12,549, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The death rate stands at 1.57 per cent.
At least 1,043 new infections were recorded in the meantime, bringing the total number of people infected to 7,97,386, the release added.
The current positivity rate is 7.91 perc ent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.48 per cent.
A total of 13,184 samples were tested at 502 labs across the country in the 24 hours (till 8:00am on Saturday).
At least 1,187 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,37,408 and the recovery rate at 92.48 perc ent.      
Among the deceased, 28 were men, and 10 were women. Of them, 37 died at hospitals while one at home. Eight of the
deceased were in Dhaka Division, seven each in Rajshahi and Khulna, five in Sylhet, four each in Chattogram and Ranpur, two in Mymensingh and one was in Barishal divisions.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,065 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,484 were women.
The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.  
However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,539,419  lives and infected 170,197,936 people across the world till Saturday afternoon, according to Worldometers.
As many as 152,054,458 people have recovered so far from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Khilkhil Kazi to sue Robi for using Tagore’s photo on Nazrul’s birthday
PM dissatisfied with new TSC design
C-19 claims 38 lives, infects 1,043 in a day
Vietnam spots new hybrid virus variant
Transnational gang behind trafficking young Bangladeshi TikTok users: Police
Edn instts to reopen on June 13, if C-19 cases drop below 5pc: Minister
Chinese engrs, workers  get first dose of C-19 vaccine
Lockdown likely to be lifted from Monday


Latest News
DU Technology Unit admission test on August 20
Italy extends entry ban for Bangladesh, India, SL
Two dead, more than 20 injured in Miami shooting
Three minor cousins drown in Kurigram
Netanyahu in last-minute bid to thwart possible deal to unseat him
Five held with LSD drug in capital
3 risky markets closed in Sylhet after quake
Bagerhat's Mongla put on eight day lockdown
Rab detains cop on charge of Yaba trading
PM Hasina for P4G’s collective efforts to build greener future
Most Read News
Black fungus infection and Covid-19
Obituary
Khaleda suffering from fever
Freedom Fighter killed over land feud in Ctg
Carpenter found dead in Khagrachari
BNP Dhaka North city unit organised a discussion at National Press Club
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud hands over Covid safety materials to the leaders
No record for Shakib
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Ltd in Gazipur
Budget FY 21-22: Expectation of migrant workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft