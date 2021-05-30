C-19 claims 38 lives, infects 1,043 in a day

The country witnessed 38 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 12,549, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The death rate stands at 1.57 per cent.

At least 1,043 new infections were recorded in the meantime, bringing the total number of people infected to 7,97,386, the release added.

The current positivity rate is 7.91 perc ent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.48 per cent.

A total of 13,184 samples were tested at 502 labs across the country in the 24 hours (till 8:00am on Saturday).

At least 1,187 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,37,408 and the recovery rate at 92.48 perc ent.

Among the deceased, 28 were men, and 10 were women. Of them, 37 died at hospitals while one at home. Eight of the

deceased were in Dhaka Division, seven each in Rajshahi and Khulna, five in Sylhet, four each in Chattogram and Ranpur, two in Mymensingh and one was in Barishal divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 9,065 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,484 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,539,419 lives and infected 170,197,936 people across the world till Saturday afternoon, according to Worldometers.

As many as 152,054,458 people have recovered so far from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.



