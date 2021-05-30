

Transnational gang behind trafficking young Bangladeshi TikTok users: Police

"School, college students and sometimes young housewives are their targets," Md Shahidullah, deputy commissioner of (Tejgaon Division) Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said.

"Some criminals from Bangladesh's southwest and some Indian states have created this organised international human-trafficking ring," said Shahidullah.

Members of the gang, all aged between 20 and 25, had trafficked several other women earlier, Dhaka

Metropolitan Police (DMP) said at a news conference on Saturday.

With their network stretched as far as Dubai and other places in the Middle East, the gang mainly targets runaway young women studying in schools and colleges, or even housewives, the police officer said.

Police in India arrested Ridoy and five others, including two women, after a video of the assault on the 22-year-old victim went viral on social media. Ridoy and another suspect were shot during an escape attempt as they face charges of raping the victim as well. The gang first adds their targets to specific Facebook group of TikTok users and later traffic them to India in the name of providing well-paid jobs there, he told reporters at his office.

All the six suspects are also Bangladeshis, but they have no travel document. The DMP's DC Shahudul said Ridoy and the others entered India illegally, as they often do to smuggle women.

Both Ridoy and the victim resided in Dhaka's Moghbazar, where Ridoy is a familiar face. Her family said Ridoy tricked her by promising her a job in Dubai. Her husband also works in the Middle East and they have a 3-year-old daughter.

The victim's father has started a case against Ridoy and unidentified others on charges related to human trafficking and pornography.

Police said a number of youths who are trying to become TikTok stars created a Facebook group, which was later used for trafficking in humans with the support of an international ring.

The gang members blackmail the victims, threatening to send the photos and videos to their families or leak those on social media, in case the victims try to escape.

Police officials said around 700 TikTok users recently took part in a social event last year, organised by "TikTok Babu" -- one of those arrested in India --in the suburbs of Dhaka city.

Police are investigating those involved in the crime and trying to bring back those arrested in India.







