Sunday, 30 May, 2021, 8:48 PM
Front Page

Edn instts to reopen on June 13, if C-19 cases drop below 5pc: Minister

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 270
Staff Correspondent

The government is planning to reopen all educational institution like schools and colleges across the country on June 13 if the coronavirus infection rate drops under 5 percent.
Referring to suggestions from health experts,
Education Minister Dipu Moni disclosed this on Saturday during an event at the National Press Club in Dhaka.
Minister Dipu Moni said that, "A favourable situation for reopening educational institutions will be created once the coronavirus infection rate comes down and stays below 5 percent".
Previously on May 27, the Ministry of Education directed to make necessary preparations and arrangements for the re-opening of the educational institutions from 13 June.
In this regard, a press release was issued by the Administration and Establishment Department of the Secondary and Higher Education Department.
In the statement, the ministry asked the authorities concerned  to take required preparatory measures to reopen the secondary and higher secondary educational institutions under this department for conducting routine educational activities.
Classes for the 10th and 12th graders will be held six days a week. Students of other classes will attend school once a week. With the improvement of the situation, the number of classes will be increased, the minister informed the media.


