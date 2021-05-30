|
Chinese engrs, workers get first dose of C-19 vaccine
Chinese engineers, technicians working in mega projects in Bangladesh got their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday, the Chinese embassy in Dhaka said.
Moreover, about 1,000 students from Bangladesh's four leading medical colleges -- Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College, Sir Salimullah Medical College and Mugda Medical College -- have taken their first shot of the Covid vaccine produced by China's Sinopharm, it said.
The Chinese government has gifted five lakh doses of the vaccine to Bangladesh.