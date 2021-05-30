Chinese engrs, workers  get first dose of C-19 vaccine



Chinese nationals working in Bangladesh being administered the Sinopharm vaccine at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Moreover, about 1,000 students from Bangladesh's four leading medical colleges -- Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College, Sir Salimullah Medical College and Mugda Medical College -- have taken their first shot of the Covid vaccine produced by China's Sinopharm, it said.

The Chinese government has gifted five lakh doses of the vaccine to Bangladesh.







