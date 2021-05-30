Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 May, 2021, 8:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Five held with LSD drug in capital       Covid-19: 34 deaths, 1,444 cases reported in 24 hours      
Home Front Page

Lockdown likely to be lifted from Monday

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 333
Staff Correspondent

As the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has not yet recommended extending the ongoing countrywide lockdown, the government is likely to decide not to extend the lockdown any further on expiry of the ongoing restriction today.
There will be no restriction any more from Monday on normal movement of the people after around 57 days. At the same time, the government may announce reopening of offices of all government, semi-government and autonomous authorities ending the restrictions imposed on April 5 this year.
Relevant government officials gave such indication while talking to this correspondent on Saturday.
The government has enforced the restriction till April 11 from April 5 this year to contain the second wave of the Covid 19 transmission in the country.
It was later extended seven more times on April 12 for two days, on April 13 for seven days, on April 20 for nine days, on April 28 for six days, on May 5 for 10 days, on May 16 for seven days, and on May 23 for seven more days.
According to the notification of the Cabinet Division, the restriction would come to an end at midnight of May 30 and the people would be allowed to move freely from May 31.
While talking to journalists, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) ABM Khurishid Alam said they haven't recommended the government to extend the ongoing restrictions. As a result, the government may not extend the restriction further from
May 31.
He also informed that instead of countrywide strict lockdown, they are giving attention to zone-wise restrictions for the mostly infected regions. As part of such initiative, the Deputy Commissioner Chapai-Nawabganj has already enforced lockdown in the territory under his jurisdiction. The administration of Gopalganj has also imposed     restrictions in three unions of district.
In future, the advisory committee will emphasise on zone-wise restrictions. At the same time, all authorities will be allowed to reopen their offices maintaining the health guidelines. There will be no restriction on people's movement, the officials of the Public Administration Ministry said.
Preferring anonymity, one PA Ministry officials said they are now ready to issue circular for reopening of all offices as the advisory committee hasn't recommended extension of the lockdown. As a result, the PA Ministry and the Cabinet Division haven't yet forwarded any proposal for its extension.
Although the strict restriction was imposed from April 14 this year, the government gradually allowed shopping malls and markets to reopen for business, airlines and transports to operate with limited passengers following health guidelines and hotels to serve limited clients. Readymade garment factories and some other production-oriented industries were exempted from the restrictions.
At present, nothing except the government, semi-government and autonomous authorities, courts and educational institutions remain locked down. All else is open now. But, around 4.5 crore students and millions of teachers are kept away from their classrooms suspending academic activities in schools for the last 15 months.
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Saturday said at a function that the educational institutions would only be opened, once the infection rate decreased at below 5.0 per cent.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Khilkhil Kazi to sue Robi for using Tagore’s photo on Nazrul’s birthday
PM dissatisfied with new TSC design
C-19 claims 38 lives, infects 1,043 in a day
Vietnam spots new hybrid virus variant
Transnational gang behind trafficking young Bangladeshi TikTok users: Police
Edn instts to reopen on June 13, if C-19 cases drop below 5pc: Minister
Chinese engrs, workers  get first dose of C-19 vaccine
Lockdown likely to be lifted from Monday


Latest News
DU Technology Unit admission test on August 20
Italy extends entry ban for Bangladesh, India, SL
Two dead, more than 20 injured in Miami shooting
Three minor cousins drown in Kurigram
Netanyahu in last-minute bid to thwart possible deal to unseat him
Five held with LSD drug in capital
3 risky markets closed in Sylhet after quake
Bagerhat's Mongla put on eight day lockdown
Rab detains cop on charge of Yaba trading
PM Hasina for P4G’s collective efforts to build greener future
Most Read News
Black fungus infection and Covid-19
Obituary
Khaleda suffering from fever
Freedom Fighter killed over land feud in Ctg
Carpenter found dead in Khagrachari
BNP Dhaka North city unit organised a discussion at National Press Club
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud hands over Covid safety materials to the leaders
No record for Shakib
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Ltd in Gazipur
Budget FY 21-22: Expectation of migrant workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft