Lockdown likely to be lifted from Monday

As the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has not yet recommended extending the ongoing countrywide lockdown, the government is likely to decide not to extend the lockdown any further on expiry of the ongoing restriction today.

There will be no restriction any more from Monday on normal movement of the people after around 57 days. At the same time, the government may announce reopening of offices of all government, semi-government and autonomous authorities ending the restrictions imposed on April 5 this year.

Relevant government officials gave such indication while talking to this correspondent on Saturday.

The government has enforced the restriction till April 11 from April 5 this year to contain the second wave of the Covid 19 transmission in the country.

It was later extended seven more times on April 12 for two days, on April 13 for seven days, on April 20 for nine days, on April 28 for six days, on May 5 for 10 days, on May 16 for seven days, and on May 23 for seven more days.

According to the notification of the Cabinet Division, the restriction would come to an end at midnight of May 30 and the people would be allowed to move freely from May 31.

While talking to journalists, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) ABM Khurishid Alam said they haven't recommended the government to extend the ongoing restrictions. As a result, the government may not extend the restriction further from

May 31.

He also informed that instead of countrywide strict lockdown, they are giving attention to zone-wise restrictions for the mostly infected regions. As part of such initiative, the Deputy Commissioner Chapai-Nawabganj has already enforced lockdown in the territory under his jurisdiction. The administration of Gopalganj has also imposed restrictions in three unions of district.

In future, the advisory committee will emphasise on zone-wise restrictions. At the same time, all authorities will be allowed to reopen their offices maintaining the health guidelines. There will be no restriction on people's movement, the officials of the Public Administration Ministry said.

Preferring anonymity, one PA Ministry officials said they are now ready to issue circular for reopening of all offices as the advisory committee hasn't recommended extension of the lockdown. As a result, the PA Ministry and the Cabinet Division haven't yet forwarded any proposal for its extension.

Although the strict restriction was imposed from April 14 this year, the government gradually allowed shopping malls and markets to reopen for business, airlines and transports to operate with limited passengers following health guidelines and hotels to serve limited clients. Readymade garment factories and some other production-oriented industries were exempted from the restrictions.

At present, nothing except the government, semi-government and autonomous authorities, courts and educational institutions remain locked down. All else is open now. But, around 4.5 crore students and millions of teachers are kept away from their classrooms suspending academic activities in schools for the last 15 months.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Saturday said at a function that the educational institutions would only be opened, once the infection rate decreased at below 5.0 per cent.

