Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 May, 2021, 8:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Five held with LSD drug in capital       Covid-19: 34 deaths, 1,444 cases reported in 24 hours      
Home Front Page

10 hurt in armed attack on Kader Mirza’s men at Basurhat

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 264
Staff Correspondent

More than 10 followers of Noakhali's Basurhat Municiaplity Mayor Abdul Kader Mirza have been injured in a clash with the followers of his rival in the area Mahbubur Rahman Manju.
The incident took place at ward no. 9 of the municipality at around 7.30pm, according to Companyganj Police Station Officer in Charge Mir Jahedul Islam Roni.
In accordance with the allegations of the Kader Mirza's followers, OC Roni said that followers of Manju attacked on them while they had brought out
a procession in the area. During the clash, some 10 activists of Kader Mirza were injured. Of them, at least eight persons were injured with bullet.
The injured persons have been admitted to local health complex. They are- Ward No. 9 Awami League General Secretary Delwar Hossain, Ward Chhatra League President Faisal Ahmed Jishan, local Samsul haque's son Sabuj, Abdul Latif Dulal's son Ruhul Amin, Mostafa Mistri's son Delwar Hossain, Enamul Haque's Delwar Hossain Sumon, Charkakra's Mosharraf Hossain's son Didar and late Mostafa's son Mayeenuddin Kanchan. They are the follower of Kader Mirza.
OC Roni said that following the complaints of the Kader Mirza's followers, they have taken measures to arrest the miscreants attacked on the procession. Adequate number of police forces deployed in the area.
However, Manju, nephew of Kader Mirza, rejected the allegations claiming that they were injured due to the inner conflict. No one of their followers committed the offense.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Khilkhil Kazi to sue Robi for using Tagore’s photo on Nazrul’s birthday
PM dissatisfied with new TSC design
C-19 claims 38 lives, infects 1,043 in a day
Vietnam spots new hybrid virus variant
Transnational gang behind trafficking young Bangladeshi TikTok users: Police
Edn instts to reopen on June 13, if C-19 cases drop below 5pc: Minister
Chinese engrs, workers  get first dose of C-19 vaccine
Lockdown likely to be lifted from Monday


Latest News
DU Technology Unit admission test on August 20
Italy extends entry ban for Bangladesh, India, SL
Two dead, more than 20 injured in Miami shooting
Three minor cousins drown in Kurigram
Netanyahu in last-minute bid to thwart possible deal to unseat him
Five held with LSD drug in capital
3 risky markets closed in Sylhet after quake
Bagerhat's Mongla put on eight day lockdown
Rab detains cop on charge of Yaba trading
PM Hasina for P4G’s collective efforts to build greener future
Most Read News
Black fungus infection and Covid-19
Obituary
Khaleda suffering from fever
Freedom Fighter killed over land feud in Ctg
Carpenter found dead in Khagrachari
BNP Dhaka North city unit organised a discussion at National Press Club
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud hands over Covid safety materials to the leaders
No record for Shakib
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Ltd in Gazipur
Budget FY 21-22: Expectation of migrant workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft