10 hurt in armed attack on Kader Mirza’s men at Basurhat

More than 10 followers of Noakhali's Basurhat Municiaplity Mayor Abdul Kader Mirza have been injured in a clash with the followers of his rival in the area Mahbubur Rahman Manju.

The incident took place at ward no. 9 of the municipality at around 7.30pm, according to Companyganj Police Station Officer in Charge Mir Jahedul Islam Roni.

In accordance with the allegations of the Kader Mirza's followers, OC Roni said that followers of Manju attacked on them while they had brought out

a procession in the area. During the clash, some 10 activists of Kader Mirza were injured. Of them, at least eight persons were injured with bullet.

The injured persons have been admitted to local health complex. They are- Ward No. 9 Awami League General Secretary Delwar Hossain, Ward Chhatra League President Faisal Ahmed Jishan, local Samsul haque's son Sabuj, Abdul Latif Dulal's son Ruhul Amin, Mostafa Mistri's son Delwar Hossain, Enamul Haque's Delwar Hossain Sumon, Charkakra's Mosharraf Hossain's son Didar and late Mostafa's son Mayeenuddin Kanchan. They are the follower of Kader Mirza.

OC Roni said that following the complaints of the Kader Mirza's followers, they have taken measures to arrest the miscreants attacked on the procession. Adequate number of police forces deployed in the area.

However, Manju, nephew of Kader Mirza, rejected the allegations claiming that they were injured due to the inner conflict. No one of their followers committed the offense.







