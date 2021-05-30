Govt to announce  budget with a deficit of Tk 214,272cr

The government is going to announce a budget deficit of Tk 214,272 crore or 6.5 per cent of the total gross domestic product (GDP) in the fiscal year (2021-22).

In the current fiscal year 2020-21, it was 6.0 per cent. However, for the last 10 years, the budget deficit was kept below 5.0 per cent.

Finance Ministry sources said the government is going to announce a budget of Tk 602,060 lakh crore for the next fiscal year. More than Tk 214,272 will have to be borrowed to meet this expenditure and implement the budget.

Officials involved in budget formulation say the government has to take this route because of the country's low revenue collection due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The overall budget deficit is Tk 190,000 crore in fiscal 2020-21, up from Tk 153,508 crore in fiscal 2019-20, according to official documents.

Sources said if the existing coronavirus problem across the country is prolonged, the government's expenditure will increase further in the next fiscal year. Out of this apprehension, the government has paid special attention to getting foreign aid to meet the budget deficit in the next budget.

In this regard, the government hopes that in the next fiscal, a total of Tk 114, 990 crore will be available as foreign loan and grant assistance. Of this, Tk 15,000 crore will be spent on repaying interest on loans taken earlier. As a result, the net assistance will be Tk 1 lakh crore.

The target of borrowing from savings certificates is being increased in the budget of 2021-22 fiscal year. In the new budget, the target for borrowing from savings certificates is being set at Tk 32,000 crore.

According to sources in the first eight months of the current fiscal year 2020-21 (July-February), the government received a loan from saving certificates which is Tk 9,311 crore more than the target of the entire budget period.

According to the Department of Savings, in the first eight months of the fiscal year 2020-21 (July-February), the government's net debt from savings certificates came to Tk 29,311 crore. At that time, the government paid Tk 45,916 crore for the capital and profit of the savings certificates sold earlier. However, the government had set a target of borrowing Tk 20,000 crore from the sector in the current fiscal year. The rest of the amount of Tk 63,000 will come from Bank borrowing.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will unveil the proposed budget in parliament on June 3, with 7.2 percent GDP growth forecast.

In the next fiscal year, the government will be borrowing more from banks than non-bank sources because of higher interest rates on savings certificates.

According to budget data review, the budget deficit in the current fiscal is Tk 125,292crore, the highest so far over a deficit of Tk 112,276 crore in 2017-18, Tk 68,289 crore in 2016-17 and Tk 65,482 crore in 2015-16.

Former caretaker government Finance and Planning Adviser Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam said "The promise of foreign aid and the disbursement of fund depend on supportive attitude of countries and organization. They give a lot of conditions for releasing the fund that causes set-back," he said.

He said many are not releasing the fund blaming non-fulfillment of conditions of funds and it ends in smaller disbursement of funds to cause resource gap to implement the budget. As a result, the government is taking loan from local sources.

The budget for the next fiscal year will be above Tk 602,060 crore. In the context of further expansion of the global epidemic of coronavirus, major changes are also being made in the budget for the coming 2021-22 fiscal year.

In that case, there will be no alternative to reducing the expenses but there will be an alternative way of earning.

Finance Minister will also give necessary allocations and instructions in the next fiscal year to deal with the second wave of coronavirus.

Considering the troubled business situation in Covid-19 a relaxed tax-VAT policy will be adopted in the new budget. The government does not want to impose new taxes on the citizens. The government has approved an Annual Development Plan or ADP worth Tk 225, 324 crore for the 2021-22 fiscal, marking a 14 per cent jump from last year's budget.

The size of the new ADP for the upcoming fiscal is 14 per cent higher than the revised ADP of Tk 197,643 crore for the outgoing fiscal.

The transport infrastructure and construction sector will get the highest allocation of 27.39 per cent of the ADP, followed by 20.36 per cent for the power sector.

Out of the original ADP size of Tk 225,324.14 crore, Tk 137, 299.91 crore will come from the domestic sources while the rest Tk 88, 024.23 crore from foreign sources.







