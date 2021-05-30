Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 May, 2021, 8:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Five held with LSD drug in capital       Covid-19: 34 deaths, 1,444 cases reported in 24 hours      
Home Front Page

BD peacekeepers are ambassadors of peace: Momen

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 279
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Bangladeshi peacekeepers are actually helping brand the country abroad as a peace-loving nation.
He has lauded the role of Bangladeshi peacekeepers as ambassadors of peace. "Even during this global pandemic, our peacekeepers continue to serve in various peacekeeping missions, fearlessly rendering their responsibilities," the foreign minister said.
He made the remarks while inaugurating the 'Peacekeepers Day Rally: Run to Commemorate the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers-2021' in the city on Friday.
Principal Staff Officer (PSO) at Armed Forces Division (AFD) Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman and UN Resident Coordinator in Dhaka Mia Seppo also spoke.
Bangladesh is currently the top contributor of military and police personnel to UN peacekeeping missions, with almost 6,500 peacekeepers currently deployed in eight countries.
Dr Momen felicitated all Bangladeshi peacekeepers for their dedicated service to humanity and hoped that their endeavors' will help achieve sustainable peace for the international community.  
"Our peacekeepers are deployed in some of the most challenging hotspots in the world where they diligently work for peace, security and human rights of the local people and the protection of civilians along with performing other multi-faceted roles," he said.
Dr Momen recalled that he was personally involved in engaging valiant soldiers in a mission to restore democracy and voice of the people in Haiti in 1994 that subsequently helped them to engage with the UN peacekeeping operations more actively.
"During my six-year tenure at the UN as Bangladesh's Permanent Representative, with the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, I could engage women peacekeepers for the first time and many more police and naval forces in the UN peacekeeping missions," he said.
"What could be a better way to fulfill the dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for a peaceful world, who so ardently declared in his maiden speech at the United Nations General Assembly way back in 1974."
"I know that the souls of our martyrs join us in pledging that the Bangalee nation fully commits itself to the building of a world order, in which the aspiration of all men for peace and justice will be realised," Dr Momen quoted Bangabandhu as saying.
He said Prime Minister Hasina's government has been pursuing a dynamic foreign policy based on the principle of "friendship to all, malice towards none", as enunciated by Bangabandhu.
"Imbued with this value, Bangladesh has consistently contributed in all ways possible to international peace and security," said the Foreign Minister.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Khilkhil Kazi to sue Robi for using Tagore’s photo on Nazrul’s birthday
PM dissatisfied with new TSC design
C-19 claims 38 lives, infects 1,043 in a day
Vietnam spots new hybrid virus variant
Transnational gang behind trafficking young Bangladeshi TikTok users: Police
Edn instts to reopen on June 13, if C-19 cases drop below 5pc: Minister
Chinese engrs, workers  get first dose of C-19 vaccine
Lockdown likely to be lifted from Monday


Latest News
DU Technology Unit admission test on August 20
Italy extends entry ban for Bangladesh, India, SL
Two dead, more than 20 injured in Miami shooting
Three minor cousins drown in Kurigram
Netanyahu in last-minute bid to thwart possible deal to unseat him
Five held with LSD drug in capital
3 risky markets closed in Sylhet after quake
Bagerhat's Mongla put on eight day lockdown
Rab detains cop on charge of Yaba trading
PM Hasina for P4G’s collective efforts to build greener future
Most Read News
Black fungus infection and Covid-19
Obituary
Khaleda suffering from fever
Freedom Fighter killed over land feud in Ctg
Carpenter found dead in Khagrachari
BNP Dhaka North city unit organised a discussion at National Press Club
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud hands over Covid safety materials to the leaders
No record for Shakib
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Ltd in Gazipur
Budget FY 21-22: Expectation of migrant workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft