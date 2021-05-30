Five quakes jolt Sylhet

SYLHET, May 29: After four successive earthquakes hit Sylhet on Saturday morning another earthquake jolted the district in the afternoon. Fortunately, there were no reports of any casualty or damage to property.

The first quake hit at 10.37 am, followed by tremors at 10.51 am,11.30 am, 11.34 am and 2.00 pm, officials said.

Mominul Islam, seismic in-charge of Dhaka Meteorological Office, said that the quakes were of 4.1 magnitude and their epicentre was in Sylhet .

The five earthquakes within three and a half hours have created panic among the people of Sylhet.

Many are suspecting that these are mild tremors

ahead of a big one.

Chief meteorologist of the Sylhet Meteorological Office, Sayed Ahmad Chowdhury, said four quakes hit Sylhet in a span of an hour and another in the afternoon.

Kamrul Islam, a resident of Lalbazar area, said the quakes shook the nine-storey building he lives in. "I saw many people running out of their houses in panic." -UNB







