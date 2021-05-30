Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 May, 2021, 8:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Five held with LSD drug in capital       Covid-19: 34 deaths, 1,444 cases reported in 24 hours      
Home Front Page

Five quakes jolt Sylhet

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 362

SYLHET, May 29: After four successive earthquakes hit Sylhet on Saturday morning another earthquake jolted the district in the afternoon. Fortunately, there were no reports of any casualty or damage to property.
The first quake hit at 10.37 am, followed by tremors at 10.51 am,11.30 am, 11.34 am and 2.00 pm,  officials said.
Mominul Islam, seismic in-charge of Dhaka Meteorological Office, said that the quakes were of 4.1 magnitude and their epicentre was in Sylhet .
The five earthquakes within three and a half hours have created panic among the people of Sylhet.
Many are suspecting that these are mild tremors
ahead of a big one.
Chief meteorologist of the Sylhet Meteorological Office, Sayed Ahmad Chowdhury, said four quakes hit Sylhet in a span of an hour and another in the afternoon.
Kamrul Islam, a resident of Lalbazar area, said the quakes shook the nine-storey building he lives in. "I saw many people running out of their houses in panic."     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Khilkhil Kazi to sue Robi for using Tagore’s photo on Nazrul’s birthday
PM dissatisfied with new TSC design
C-19 claims 38 lives, infects 1,043 in a day
Vietnam spots new hybrid virus variant
Transnational gang behind trafficking young Bangladeshi TikTok users: Police
Edn instts to reopen on June 13, if C-19 cases drop below 5pc: Minister
Chinese engrs, workers  get first dose of C-19 vaccine
Lockdown likely to be lifted from Monday


Latest News
DU Technology Unit admission test on August 20
Italy extends entry ban for Bangladesh, India, SL
Two dead, more than 20 injured in Miami shooting
Three minor cousins drown in Kurigram
Netanyahu in last-minute bid to thwart possible deal to unseat him
Five held with LSD drug in capital
3 risky markets closed in Sylhet after quake
Bagerhat's Mongla put on eight day lockdown
Rab detains cop on charge of Yaba trading
PM Hasina for P4G’s collective efforts to build greener future
Most Read News
Black fungus infection and Covid-19
Obituary
Khaleda suffering from fever
Freedom Fighter killed over land feud in Ctg
Carpenter found dead in Khagrachari
BNP Dhaka North city unit organised a discussion at National Press Club
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud hands over Covid safety materials to the leaders
No record for Shakib
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Ltd in Gazipur
Budget FY 21-22: Expectation of migrant workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft