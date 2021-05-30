Video
Another physician dies of coronavirus in Chattogram

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 257

Chattogram, May 29: Dr. Golam Mortuza Harun, former president of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), Chattogram, died of coronavirus of Friday. He was 69.
He breathed his last at around 3pm on Friday at CSCR hospital in Chattogram.
He left behind wife, a son and a daughter to mourn his deaths.
Chevron Hospital's general manager Pulak Parial said, on May 12, Dr. Golam Mortuza Harun tested positive for Covid-19. He tested negative on May 22 but his condition deteriorated due to lung infection .
Dr. AA Golam Mortuza was also the former president Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) in Chattogram and an advisor to the Chattogram Metropolitan BNP and the founding managing director of Chevron Clinical Laboratory.     -UNB



