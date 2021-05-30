Video
Sunday, 30 May, 2021
You cannot digest defeat: Mamata hits at Modi

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

KOLKATA, May 29: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government a day after a bitter face-off over a meeting to review the damage from Cyclone Yaas, accusing his office of feeding "fake, one-sided, partisan news" to the media.
"Don't insult me like this. We have got a landslide victory, is that why you are behaving like this? You tried everything and lost. Why are you quarrelling with us every day?" Ms Banerjee said at a news conference "to set things straight".
Her outburst came after the centre ordered her top bureaucrat to return to Delhi, sources in the central government told reporters that Mamata had "skipped" a meeting led by the Prime Minister, and photos showing her vacant seat were plastered on social media by BJP leaders.
Mamata had a quick 15-minute interaction with him at an airbase where his flight landed and did not attend the review meeting, the government had said. The Chief Minister said she had to visit a coastal district - plans that were announced earlier - and so she asked the PM's permission before leaving.
"I had made plans to visit cyclone-hit areas. I had to travel to Sagar and Digha to see the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas. All my plans were made and ready... then suddenly we get a call that Prime Minister wants to visit Bengal to assess the situation after the cyclone," Mamata said.
She also alleged that the Prime Minister had called the meeting only to settle political scores and invited the opposition, which includes his party BJP, and her bete noire, governor Jagdeep Dhankhar - a departure from the similar cyclone review meetings he had held in Odisha and Gujarat recently.    -NDTV


