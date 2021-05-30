Video
Sunday, 30 May, 2021
Sri Lanka faces acid rain

Waves of plastic from burning ship wash ashore

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 286

A Sri Lanka's Navy ship tries to douse fire as smoke billows from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl, which has been burning for the 10th consecutive day in the sea off Sri Lanka's Colombo Harbour, on a beach in Colombo on May 29. photo : AFP

NEGOMBO, May 29: There could be slight acid rains due to the emission of nitrogen dioxide from the Singapore-flagged cargo ship which caught fire near the Colombo beach last week, Sri Lanka's top environment body has warned, asking people to be vigilant in case of inclement weather.
The cargo vessel - MV 'X-PRESS PEARL' - was carrying a consignment of chemicals and raw materials for cosmetics from Hazira in Gujarat to Colombo Port. It caught fire 9.5 nautical miles from the coast in Colombo, where it was anchored outside the Port of Colombo on May 20.
Apart from the 325 metric tonnes of fuel in its tanks, MV X-Press Pearl was loaded with 1,486 containers carrying about 25 tonnes of hazardous nitric acid.
Thousands of navy ratings using mechanical diggers scooped tonnes of tiny plastic granules on the beaches that had come from the Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl that has been smouldering on the horizon for ten days.
Sri Lanka's Marine Protection Authority (MEPA) said the microplastic pollution could cause years of ecological damage to the Indian Ocean island. "This is probably the worst beach pollution in our history," MEPA chairman Dharshani Lahandapura said.
The tiny polyethylene pellets threaten tourism beaches and fish-breeding in shallow waters. Fishing has been banned along an 80-kilometre (50-mile) stretch of coast near the ship that has been burning for 10 days despite an international firefighting operation.
Orange-coloured plastic booms were set up in case oil leaks from the crippled ship reaches the Negombo lagoon that is famed for its crabs and jumbo prawns. Thousands of small boats were beached at Negombo Saturday because of the fishing ban. Naval rating Manjula Dulanjala said his team had almost cleared the beach on Friday evening, but were shocked to find it covered again the following morning.    -AFP


