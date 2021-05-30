Video
Home Back Page

Three of a family sustain burn injuries

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254
Staff Correspondent 

Three members of a family, including a child, sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out at their tin-shed house in the capital's Mohammadpur in the early hours of Saturday.
Md Sohel, 35, his wife Laboni Akhter Hawa, 25, and their two-year-old son Morsalin are now undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.
Neighbour Rupa Akhter said hearing the hue and cry from their room at about 3:00am they rushed to the scene and found the house on fire. They rescued the trio and took them to the hospital. The fire might have broken out from a lighted mosquito coil, Rupa said.
The fire service in its preliminary investigation found that leaked gas coming in contact with a burning mosquito coil may have ignited the fire, said Fire Service official Rasel Sikder.
Sohel suffered 75 per cent burns on his body, Labni, 30 per cent and Morslin, 80 percent of his body, said Inspector Md Bachhu Miah of the Dhaka Medical police outpost. The family rented the house two months ago. Sohel was unemployed, while Labni worked as a domestic help.
Two units from the fire service were dispatched to the area, but locals had already brought the blaze under control, said Fire Service official Rasel Sikder.



