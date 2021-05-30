CDA takes up new housing project

CHATTOGRAM, May 29: Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) has taken up a project styled 'Bayezid Bostami Residential area' after 12 years.

Since inception, the CDA has so far developed a total of 6364 plots in 12 residential areas in the port city. The 12 residential projects include Kalpalok Residential Area at Bakalia, Chandrima residential area at Chandgaon, Chandgaon Residential area (Extension) and residential area on the left bank of the Karnaphuli adjoining to Karnaphuli Bridge approach road, Agrabad Residential area, Katalganj Residential area, Silimpur Residential area, Karnaphuli Residential area, and Anannya Residential area. .

CDA Chief Engineer Kazi Hasan Bin Shams told the Daily Observer that a development project proposal (DPP) has already been prepared and sent it to the Ministry of Public Works and Housing in the middle of May.

With the approval by the ministry, CDA will go for implementation of the project, he said. CDA had taken a project of Anannya in 2008. Since then there was no residential project of CDA. Chief Engineer said a total of 167 residential plots and 18 commercial plots will be developed on 20 acres of land in Bayezid Bostami area.

The Bayezid Residential area (3 and 5- katha plots) is going to be developed near Fouzderhat-Bayezid Link road.

The rate of Katha wise has been estimated at Tk 30 lakh to 35 lakh.The total cost of the project has been estimated at Tk 357.82 crore. The project is expected to be completed by June in 2023.

A total of 450 plots among the 490 plots of the residential area on the left bank of the Karnaphuli adjoining to Karnaphuli bridge approach road have already been allotted to the applicants.

A total of 172 plots of Chandrima residential area for 11 categories of people have already been allotted to the applicants. The sizes of the plots are 2.50 kathas, 3 kathas and 4 kathas.

Besides, a total of 403 residential plots of different sizes of the Kalpalok Residential Area of the CDA over 40 acres of land at Bakalia have already been allotted to the applicants.





