Fossil fuel use leads to worse, longer drought, research says

The use of fossil fuels has become a big concern as it causes serious environmental hazards increasing the amount of green house gases that trap heat in our atmosphere, causing global warming.

Despite knowing the fact, many researchers are now working on the other causes like why many parts of the world are experiencing worse and longer droughts.

A group of American scientists, very recently had cleared up any confusion about droughts, Californian droughts and droughts in the rest of the America, the Mediterranean, Western and Southern Africa and East Asia.

According to the research report greenhouse gas emissions and other atmospheric pollution from human causes tend to increase the frequency of drought, the intensity of drought and the maximum duration of drought worldwide.

"There has always been natural variability in drought events around the world, but our research shows the clear human influence on drying, specifically from androgenic aerosols, carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases," said Felicia Chiang, of the University of California, Irvine.

She and colleagues write in the journal 'Nature Communications' that they used a computer simulation to explore drought characteristics, first with "natural" conditions, and then with extra help from atmospheric greenhouse gases from fossil fuel combustion, along with tiny atmospheric particles from power plants, car exhausts and fire to clear land and burn waste.

The "natural-only" simulations showed no regional changes from the late 19th to the late 20th centuries. But once the researchers tested their simulation with more atmospheric carbon dioxide, sulphur particles and soot, they could see statistically significant increases in drought hotpots in southern Europe, Central and South America and other regions.

However, talking to the Daily Observer, Paval Partha, a biodiversity expert, said that already we have observed many parts of Bangladesh is turning to be as drought lands, especially in northern parts of Bangladesh.

"This is the effect of increasing greenhouse gases, directly linked with fossil fuels used by the human," he said.

He suggested using the power taking recourse to solar power as an alternative to prevent such cases.

Referring to the bad impact of droughts, he also noted that drought events directly and indirectly impact everything from wildlife habitats to agricultural production of our economy.

However, drought has been so frequent in the Amazon that one scientist has warned that the entire rainforest ecosystem might collapse. So the latest study is just another confirmation of a familiar story.









