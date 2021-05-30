Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Sunday, 30 May, 2021, 8:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
Advance Search
Print Edition
Front Page
Back Page
Miscellaneous
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Sports
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Feature
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Observer TeCH
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Young Observer
Commentary
International
National
Politics
Health
Crime & Court
Budget
Business
Sports
Countryside
Don't miss
Education
Front Page
Back Page
Miscellaneous
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Sports
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
Five held with LSD drug in capital
Covid-19: 34 deaths, 1,444 cases reported in 24 hours
Home
Back Page
Bangabazar, the largest readymade garment market at Fulbaria
Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Count : 253
Bangabazar, the largest readymade garment market at Fulbaria
Bangabazar, the largest readymade garment market at Fulbaria in the capital, looks desolate in the absence of customers amid lockdown on Saturday. photo : Observer
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
Three of a family sustain burn injuries
CDA takes up new housing project
Progressive Students' Alliance demonstrate at the base of Raju Memorial
Fossil fuel use leads to worse, longer drought, research says
Bangabazar, the largest readymade garment market at Fulbaria
India to give citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh
Agri sector to get increased subsidy in upcoming budget
Gang-rape of woman on moving bus, 6 held
Latest News
DU Technology Unit admission test on August 20
Italy extends entry ban for Bangladesh, India, SL
Two dead, more than 20 injured in Miami shooting
Three minor cousins drown in Kurigram
Netanyahu in last-minute bid to thwart possible deal to unseat him
Five held with LSD drug in capital
3 risky markets closed in Sylhet after quake
Bagerhat's Mongla put on eight day lockdown
Rab detains cop on charge of Yaba trading
PM Hasina for P4G’s collective efforts to build greener future
Most Read News
Black fungus infection and Covid-19
Obituary
Khaleda suffering from fever
Freedom Fighter killed over land feud in Ctg
Carpenter found dead in Khagrachari
BNP Dhaka North city unit organised a discussion at National Press Club
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud hands over Covid safety materials to the leaders
No record for Shakib
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Ltd in Gazipur
Budget FY 21-22: Expectation of migrant workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft