Gang-rape of woman on moving bus, 6 held

Police have arrested six people in connection with the alleged gang rape of a woman on a moving bus in Ashulia area.

Police said the incident occurred in the Ashulia cattle market area at around 11:30pm on Friday. The victim filed a case with the Ashulia Police Station soon afterwards.

The detained suspects have been identified as Aryan, 18, Shaju, 20, Sumon Miah, 24, Monowar, 24, Shohag, 25, and Saiful Islam, 40.

A court in Dhaka on Saturday placed the six on a three day on remand, responding to an appeal by the investigation officer of the case.

All of them are transport workers who drive buses on a highway through Abdullahpur, Baipail and Nabinagar. They are residents of the Kamarpara area in Turag.

The 22-year-old victim was returning home at Narayanganj from her sister's house in Manikganj and arrived at Nabinagar bus stand around 8:00pm on Friday to catch another bus. The woman met an acquaintance named Nazmul there, Ashulia Police Inspector Ziaul Islam said, citing the case details.

As they were waiting for another public transport, a New Gram Bangla bus driven by Sumon, who was aided by Monowar and Saiful, arrived. They said they would charge Tk 35 for a trip to Tongi Station Road.

Once they were on the bus, the perpetrators dropped off the other passengers before they reached their destinations. They restrained Nazmul and the victim, and took them back to Nabinagar where she was raped by the six inside the bus.

A police patrol heard Nazmul's screams for help, stopped the vehicle and rescued them. Police arrested six people and taking the bus into custody.

The victim has been sent to One Stop Crisis Centre of Dhaka Medical College Hospital for medical test.







