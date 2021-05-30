Video
Sunday, 30 May, 2021, 8:45 PM
Home Back Page

Yaas-Induced Tidal Surge

Fish worth Tk 202.19cr washed away

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 278
Staff Correspondent

The country's fisheries sector has incurred a loss of Tk 202.19 crore due to the impact of the devastating cyclone Yaas, which hit the coasts of India's Odisha and West Bengal on May 26.
Fish farmers of 13 coastal districts have faced the loss as cyclone Yaas damaged dams in the area and washed up their shrimp enclosures (gher) in tidal surge.
According to the Department of Fisheries (DoF), a vast tract of low-lying land was inundated, forcing people of different upazilas of the districts to take shelter in safer places. Besides, hundreds of shrimp enclosures have been washed away by the tidal surge triggered by Yaas.
At the same time, several hundreds of fishermen have lost their fishing boats in the cyclone.
According to the DoF, farmers and fishermen of 407 unions of 69 upazilas of the 13 districts have faced a loss of at least Tk 202.19 crore. Some 20,148 ponds and fish farms of 2,831 hectors of lands and 21,735 enclosures of 20,071 hectors were washed away by the surge.
Additional Director General of Department of Fisheries Khandker Mahbubul Haque told this correspondent that they have not yet taken a decision on giving incentive to the farmers who incurred losses. Once, the decision is taken each of them will get government support.  
He said if the farmers are given prawn or fry it would help them recoup their losses.


