Sunday, 30 May, 2021, 8:45 PM
Home Sports

Ahly defeat Berkane in Super Cup to claim 21st African title

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

DOHA, MAY 29: Mohamed Sherif and Salah Mohsen scored in the second half to give Al Ahly of Egypt a 2-0 win over Renaissance Berkane of Morocco in the CAF Super Cup match on Friday, and a 21st African title.
Forward Sherif finished off a sweeping passing move by hammering a left-foot shot past goalkeeper Zouhair Laaroubi into the far corner on 57 minutes.
Unmarked fellow forward Mohsen doubled the lead eight minutes from time in Qatari capital Doha by rounding Laaroubi and pushing the ball into the net.
Success for Ahly ended a run of upsets in the Super Cup with Champions League title-holders Esperance of Tunisia losing the 2019 and 2020 matches, also in Qatar.
South Africa-born Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has now won four CAF competitions, one less than the most successful African, Tunisian Faouzi Benzarti.  
The annual match between the CAF Champions League and second-tier CAF Confederation Cup winners was watched by a crowd limited to 7,000 in the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium because of coronavirus protocols.  
It was a fiercely contested affair with the Algerian referee having to separate rivals just before half-time after one of many injury stoppages that spoilt the game.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

