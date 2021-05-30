Verona become eighth of Serie A's top 10 clubs to change coach

ROME, MAY 29: Hellas Verona announced the departure of their coach Ivan Juric on Friday, becoming the eighth club of Serie A's top 10 to change manager since the end of the season.

The Croatian, who took charge in June 2019, led Verona to ninth and 10th-place finishes in his two campaigns at the club.

Juric has moved to Torino, replacing Davide Nicola, who only took over in January and led the club to a 17th-place finish, narrowly avoiding relegation.

The 45-year-old Juric previously had three spells in charge of Genoa.

As it stands, only AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli and Atalanta's Gian Piero Gasperini will be retained by clubs who finished in the top half of the table for next season.

Antonio Conte left champions Inter Milan, while Juventus announced on Friday that Andrea Pirlo was leaving. -AFP





