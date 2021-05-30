Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 May, 2021, 8:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Five held with LSD drug in capital       Covid-19: 34 deaths, 1,444 cases reported in 24 hours      
Home Sports

De Bruyne braced to be Champions League hero or failure

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254

PORTO, MAY 29: Kevin De Bruyne believes Manchester City's season will be judged on the outcome of Saturday's Champions League final against Chelsea despite already winning the Premier League and the League Cup.
Victory in Porto would not only complete a treble for Pep Guardiola's men, but deliver on the ambitions of the club's Abu Dhabi owners to turn City into European champions.
"We as players understand the magnitude of the game tomorrow," influential midfielder De Bruyne said in a press conference on Friday. "If you win you're a hero, if you lose you're almost a failure.
"Obviously it has been one of the goals of the club and one of the goals of the players to be there in the game tomorrow. To be on the highest stage in the world is something of a privilege.
"Everyone understands the pressure but we should be enjoying this game. Take it as something where you want to perform and show your best."
Guardiola has delivered three Premier League titles in five seasons since joining City, but has suffered a series of disappointing Champions League exits.
The English champions had not even progressed beyond the quarter-finals in his first four seasons in charge.
He twice won the Champions League in his first three years as Barcelona coach, but the second of those titles was 10 years ago when the Catalan giants outclassed Manchester United at Wembley.
"I'm the happiest man in the world to be here," said Guardiola. "It's a privilege and an honour. We are going to try to do our best to do good advertising for football and the best way is to play a good game."
Guardiola also failed to win the Champions League in three seasons littered with domestic success at Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2016.
The pressures of managing his boyhood club Barca and the Bavarian giants were pinpointed as the reason Guardiola cut short his spells at both clubs.
But after five years at City, he signed a new contract earlier this season that could keep him at the club till 2023.
"They give to the manager everything that he needs," added Guardiola of why he has stayed put in Manchester. "Of course investment, I cannot deny it and everybody knows it, but not just that. I have friends in the hierarchy above me. The players have the feeling that I am the manager because they feel I've been supported by the chairman, CEO, sporting director, all the people."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ahly defeat Berkane in Super Cup to claim 21st African title
Neymar says Nike claim of split over sex assault probe a 'lie'
Verona become eighth of Serie A's top 10 clubs to change coach
De Bruyne braced to be Champions League hero or failure
Nadal, Djokovic eye history as French Open settles down for quiet night in
Guardiola plays it cool as culmination of Man City dream draws near
South Africa motivated by missing Test final
Most Argentines are against hosting Copa America


Latest News
DU Technology Unit admission test on August 20
Italy extends entry ban for Bangladesh, India, SL
Two dead, more than 20 injured in Miami shooting
Three minor cousins drown in Kurigram
Netanyahu in last-minute bid to thwart possible deal to unseat him
Five held with LSD drug in capital
3 risky markets closed in Sylhet after quake
Bagerhat's Mongla put on eight day lockdown
Rab detains cop on charge of Yaba trading
PM Hasina for P4G’s collective efforts to build greener future
Most Read News
Black fungus infection and Covid-19
Obituary
Khaleda suffering from fever
Freedom Fighter killed over land feud in Ctg
Carpenter found dead in Khagrachari
BNP Dhaka North city unit organised a discussion at National Press Club
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud hands over Covid safety materials to the leaders
No record for Shakib
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Ltd in Gazipur
Budget FY 21-22: Expectation of migrant workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft