Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 May, 2021, 8:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Five held with LSD drug in capital       Covid-19: 34 deaths, 1,444 cases reported in 24 hours      
Home Sports

South Africa motivated by missing Test final

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 290

South Africa motivated by missing Test final

South Africa motivated by missing Test final

CENTURION, MAY 29: New South African captain Dean Elgar is well aware of the cricketing contrast when he leads his team in two Test matches against the West Indies in St Lucia next month.
The start date of the second Test on June 18 is the same as that for the world Test championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton, England.
Both West Indies and South Africa were well out of contention for a place in the final, finishing sixth and seventh respectively on the nine-team log table.
South Africa's low placing is something that opening batsman Elgar wants to change when the next championship cycle gets under way.
"We need to play better cricket," said Elgar, 33. "We're very conscious that we haven't been very consistent. Our skill level hasn't been where it should be.
"Ultimately, of course, we want to compete and we want to play in the final of a world Test championship. We need to be more consistent and get back to the South African way again."
He described the South African way as "fast bowlers taking wickets and batting line-ups that score big runs - what we got used to watching as we were growing up."
He said one of his challenges would be get players to believe in a process that would lead to significant improvement.
"I believe very strongly that we have to follow that process and climb up the rankings again. Where we are the moment is not doing us any favours."
Looking ahead, Elgar said he welcomed the return of experienced players to the South African domestic scene next season following the end of the Kolpak system in English county cricket.
"The players coming back are going to improve and strengthen our domestic game and will also add a lot of competition in our system, which, maybe, we have lacked over the past few years," said Elgar.
"I see it as a massive positive with those guys coming back. If they're knocking down the door it will be a great thing for the current squad to get a little firecracker and motivate their game in a good way."
Among the returning players signed to provincial teams are Duanne Olivier, Kyle Abbott, Simon Harmer and Stiaan van Zyl.
The South African Test squad assembled in Centurion on Friday and will fly out on Monday. They will face four days of "lockdown" when they arrive at a luxury resort in St Lucia, during which they will have two Covid Tests before they can leave their rooms and start training ahead of the first Test on June 10.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ahly defeat Berkane in Super Cup to claim 21st African title
Neymar says Nike claim of split over sex assault probe a 'lie'
Verona become eighth of Serie A's top 10 clubs to change coach
De Bruyne braced to be Champions League hero or failure
Nadal, Djokovic eye history as French Open settles down for quiet night in
Guardiola plays it cool as culmination of Man City dream draws near
South Africa motivated by missing Test final
Most Argentines are against hosting Copa America


Latest News
DU Technology Unit admission test on August 20
Italy extends entry ban for Bangladesh, India, SL
Two dead, more than 20 injured in Miami shooting
Three minor cousins drown in Kurigram
Netanyahu in last-minute bid to thwart possible deal to unseat him
Five held with LSD drug in capital
3 risky markets closed in Sylhet after quake
Bagerhat's Mongla put on eight day lockdown
Rab detains cop on charge of Yaba trading
PM Hasina for P4G’s collective efforts to build greener future
Most Read News
Black fungus infection and Covid-19
Obituary
Khaleda suffering from fever
Freedom Fighter killed over land feud in Ctg
Carpenter found dead in Khagrachari
BNP Dhaka North city unit organised a discussion at National Press Club
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud hands over Covid safety materials to the leaders
No record for Shakib
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Ltd in Gazipur
Budget FY 21-22: Expectation of migrant workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft