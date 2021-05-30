Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 May, 2021, 8:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Five held with LSD drug in capital       Covid-19: 34 deaths, 1,444 cases reported in 24 hours      
Home Sports

Most Argentines are against hosting Copa America

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 252

BUENOS AIRES, MAY 29: A large majority of people in Argentina, where football is like a religion, are against hosting the Copa America amid a deadly surge in the coronavirus pandemic, poll results said Friday.
The South American championship, already postponed from last year due to the outbreak, last week lost a co-host in Colombia which had its games stripped by the CONMEBOL federation amid social unrest that has claimed dozens of lives.
It left Argentina as the sole host, but a survey conducted by pollsters Poliarquia among a representative sample of 1,274 city-dwelling adults, found that 70 percent believe the country should withdraw.
Only 20 percent believed the championship should continue on Argentine soil, and 10 percent were undecided.
In recent days, CONMEBOL has been inspecting stadiums in Argentina to confirm they can host the 15 matches originally scheduled for Colombia.
On Thursday, the government in Buenos Aires said it was awaiting a response from CONMEBOL on whether it was "able to comply with the requirements that we are putting in place" to prevent virus spread.
The country, experiencing its worst phase yet of the outbreak, had submitted a "strict protocol" to the federation on Wednesday.
One of its demands is a reduction in the size of each team's delegation.
Argentina, a country of 45 million people, is in the middle of a nine-day lockdown with just two weeks to go before the start of the tournament, which will happen without fans.
Health Minister Carla Vizzotti has said that welcoming 1,000 to 1,200 people from around the continent with strict health protocols in place would not be "epidemiologically very relevant."
CONMEBOL has started to vaccinate players who will participate in the tournament, but with China's CoronaVac jab, which has not been approved by Argentina's health authorities.
Vizzotti has expressed concern that vaccinating people 15 days before the event is "not a solution", and preventing infections must be the focus.
Argentina on Thursday reported a record 41,080 daily infections for a total exceeding 3.6 million, and 551 deaths in 24 hours to push the toll over 76,000.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ahly defeat Berkane in Super Cup to claim 21st African title
Neymar says Nike claim of split over sex assault probe a 'lie'
Verona become eighth of Serie A's top 10 clubs to change coach
De Bruyne braced to be Champions League hero or failure
Nadal, Djokovic eye history as French Open settles down for quiet night in
Guardiola plays it cool as culmination of Man City dream draws near
South Africa motivated by missing Test final
Most Argentines are against hosting Copa America


Latest News
DU Technology Unit admission test on August 20
Italy extends entry ban for Bangladesh, India, SL
Two dead, more than 20 injured in Miami shooting
Three minor cousins drown in Kurigram
Netanyahu in last-minute bid to thwart possible deal to unseat him
Five held with LSD drug in capital
3 risky markets closed in Sylhet after quake
Bagerhat's Mongla put on eight day lockdown
Rab detains cop on charge of Yaba trading
PM Hasina for P4G’s collective efforts to build greener future
Most Read News
Black fungus infection and Covid-19
Obituary
Khaleda suffering from fever
Freedom Fighter killed over land feud in Ctg
Carpenter found dead in Khagrachari
BNP Dhaka North city unit organised a discussion at National Press Club
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud hands over Covid safety materials to the leaders
No record for Shakib
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Ltd in Gazipur
Budget FY 21-22: Expectation of migrant workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft