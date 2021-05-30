Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 30 May, 2021, 8:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Five held with LSD drug in capital       Covid-19: 34 deaths, 1,444 cases reported in 24 hours      
Home Sports

Man City and Chelsea set for Champions League final showdown in Porto

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 252

PORTO, MAY 29: A season marked by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the shockwaves of the failed breakaway Super League reaches its climax on Saturday, when Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea clash in an-all English Champions League final in Porto.
The finalists were among the 12 clubs which  announced their breakaway project in April but were also among the first to withdraw in the face of fan anger -- those supporters are now hoping to be celebrating European glory in Portugal this weekend.
It is the third final of Europe's elite club competition between two Premier League sides, and the second in just three seasons, such is the financial might of the English game.
And these are the two clubs whose own transformations in the last two decades under mega-rich foreign owners have done the most to change the landscape of the Premier League.
Chelsea and City have not met in a final since 1986 in the short-lived Full Members Cup, when the London club won 5-4 at Wembley.
That was before the Premier League and modern Champions League existed, before Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 and before the Abu Dhabi takeover of City in 2008. Between them they have won seven of the last 10 Premier League titles.
Chelsea have experience at this stage in Europe before, having beaten Bayern Munich on penalties in the 2012 final. They have also won the Europa League twice since then.
City have never made it this far, but are finally here, after 13 years of enormous investment under Sheikh Mansour and four years of disappointment under Guardiola, the man who was hired principally to win this competition.
"When you reach the final of the Champions League you finish part of the process that started five years ago," said Guardiola on Friday.
After romping to the Premier League title, their third in four seasons, and also winning the League Cup, a City side starring Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias, among others, are the favourites at the Estadio do Dragao.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ahly defeat Berkane in Super Cup to claim 21st African title
Neymar says Nike claim of split over sex assault probe a 'lie'
Verona become eighth of Serie A's top 10 clubs to change coach
De Bruyne braced to be Champions League hero or failure
Nadal, Djokovic eye history as French Open settles down for quiet night in
Guardiola plays it cool as culmination of Man City dream draws near
South Africa motivated by missing Test final
Most Argentines are against hosting Copa America


Latest News
DU Technology Unit admission test on August 20
Italy extends entry ban for Bangladesh, India, SL
Two dead, more than 20 injured in Miami shooting
Three minor cousins drown in Kurigram
Netanyahu in last-minute bid to thwart possible deal to unseat him
Five held with LSD drug in capital
3 risky markets closed in Sylhet after quake
Bagerhat's Mongla put on eight day lockdown
Rab detains cop on charge of Yaba trading
PM Hasina for P4G’s collective efforts to build greener future
Most Read News
Black fungus infection and Covid-19
Obituary
Khaleda suffering from fever
Freedom Fighter killed over land feud in Ctg
Carpenter found dead in Khagrachari
BNP Dhaka North city unit organised a discussion at National Press Club
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud hands over Covid safety materials to the leaders
No record for Shakib
Army chief inaugurates Army Pharma Ltd in Gazipur
Budget FY 21-22: Expectation of migrant workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft