Man City and Chelsea set for Champions League final showdown in Porto

PORTO, MAY 29: A season marked by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the shockwaves of the failed breakaway Super League reaches its climax on Saturday, when Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea clash in an-all English Champions League final in Porto.

The finalists were among the 12 clubs which announced their breakaway project in April but were also among the first to withdraw in the face of fan anger -- those supporters are now hoping to be celebrating European glory in Portugal this weekend.

It is the third final of Europe's elite club competition between two Premier League sides, and the second in just three seasons, such is the financial might of the English game.

And these are the two clubs whose own transformations in the last two decades under mega-rich foreign owners have done the most to change the landscape of the Premier League.

Chelsea and City have not met in a final since 1986 in the short-lived Full Members Cup, when the London club won 5-4 at Wembley.

That was before the Premier League and modern Champions League existed, before Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 and before the Abu Dhabi takeover of City in 2008. Between them they have won seven of the last 10 Premier League titles.

Chelsea have experience at this stage in Europe before, having beaten Bayern Munich on penalties in the 2012 final. They have also won the Europa League twice since then.

City have never made it this far, but are finally here, after 13 years of enormous investment under Sheikh Mansour and four years of disappointment under Guardiola, the man who was hired principally to win this competition.

"When you reach the final of the Champions League you finish part of the process that started five years ago," said Guardiola on Friday.

After romping to the Premier League title, their third in four seasons, and also winning the League Cup, a City side starring Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias, among others, are the favourites at the Estadio do Dragao. -AFP





