Grabbing wicket in the first over is Chameera's specialty, says his mentor

Harsha Gamadhikari, the mentor and coach at the Maris Stella College in Negombo, where Dushmantha Chameera studied, was not surprised when the pacer took wicket in his very first over in all the three ODIs' in Bangladesh.

On Friday, Sri Lankan fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera took wicket of his first ball in the second continuous game against Bangladesh and had also got a wicket in the first match.

"No, I am not surprised. Dushmantha's first spell is very dangerous and effective. Once he gets the rhythm, he doesn't look back and roars", the mentor, speaking exclusively over the telephone, said.

"Even when he made international debut in an ODI (vs. New Zealand at Wellington in 2015), his first victim Ross Taylor was bowled off his first ball".

"Chameera bowled exceedingly well and his most economical bowling spell and five-wicket haul made him the Player of the Match". We are all very happy with his performance", the bowler's wife (Sulochana Dilrukshi) and father, Ajith Hemantha, speaking exclusively, said.

Late arrival

In the meantime, the Sri Lankan team's return to Colombo is delayed by 24-hours, it is learnt.

The team was to return on a Chartered flight on Saturday. However, now they will be arriving on Sunday via Chartered plane.







