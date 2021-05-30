Video
FIFA, AFC preliminary joint qualifiers

Entire team tested negative for C-19 in Qatar

Begin practicing right away

Published : Sunday, 30 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 275
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh national football team's first practice session in the afternoon on Saturday at the ground of Qatar University after reaching Qatar on Friday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh national football team's first practice session in the afternoon on Saturday at the ground of Qatar University after reaching Qatar on Friday. photo: BFF

The national team booters who went to Qatar just on Friday to play the FIFA, AFC preliminary joint qualifiers were all tested negative for the Coronavirus Disease and were cleared off for practice on Saturday. The booters at once began their practice on the day.
After reaching Doha, team head coach James Day put the boys in a starching workout in the morning on Saturday for their recovery from the weariness and prepare the bodies for the practice and coming assignments. By the noon, the team had the good news already that all the members were cleared off for practice and got rid of isolation.
The team later had its first practice session in the afternoon on the day at the ground of Qatar University, located on the northern outskirts of the capital city.
Team manager Iqbal Hossain through a video message said, "We all are tested negative for Coronavirus. The screening was done on the very first day we arrived here and we are going to practice this afternoon (Saturday)."
Bangladesh team has three remaining matches of preliminary joint qualification round-2 of 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar and 2023 AFC Asian Cup, China to play in the Arab state. In the first match, it will meet Afghanistan on 3rd June and will face India in the second match on 7th June and Oman in third match on 15th June.





